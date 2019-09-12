When Reeltown running back Trakevon “Trey” Hughley found the end zone last week against Fayetteville, Nix-Webster-O'Neal Stadium erupted like the Rebels had just won another state championship. Given everything the senior has gone through since his last scoring play, it’s not hard to understand why the Rebels’ players, coaches and fans were downright jubilant.
Hughley’s three-yard rushing touchdown in the Rebels’ 63-14 victory was his first touchdown since tearing his patella in the Rebels’ 2018 season opener. The injury on Reeltown’s first offensive play last season left Hughley on a strenuous rehab path which had its fair share of setbacks and moments where a return to form didn’t seem possible.
Despite the occasional doubt and down times, Hughley is still determined to make a difference for the Rebels and to eventually be better than ever.
“I remember the drive down the field (against Fayetteville). I was like, 'I've got to get in the end zone. I've got to get in the end zone.' Right before I scored, I was looking at the defense and I was like, 'Yeah, I'm fixing to score right here,'” Hughley said. “I've been working hard trying to get back with the team. It felt good.”
On the mend
Hughley entered last year’s season opener against Bullock County as the Rebels’ back-to-back leading rusher. He left with an injury that was more than he ever anticipated.
Hughley made his mark as a freshman and sophomore for Reeltown, leading the way with about 2,700 rushing yards thanks to his excellent field vision and one-of-a-kind jump cut that left would-be tacklers watching him run right on by.
Hughley was eager to pick up where he left off and got the call on the Rebels’ first offensive play, an outside-zone run to the right. Hughley remembers running behind teammate Cameron Faison and then planting his foot to make a cut.
The next thing he remembers is trying to change direction, just like he had done so many times before.
“I tried to cut, and I just slipped,” Hughley said.
Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson thought Hughley had just gotten tripped up, but his star running back began complaining about pain on the front of his right knee. The next day, Hughley was unable to flex his quad muscle, which let Johnson know the injury was a serious one.
Hughley soon went under the knife to repair his knee, leaving him with a dark, vertical scar and a tremendous workload ahead. Johnson said Hughley still attended every practice and game for the Rebels, often standing on the sidelines sporting a Reeltown ball cap, a knee brace and crutches.
Hughley said his goal was to come back at the end of the 2018 season, one in which Reeltown won eight games and captured its first region title since 2012. His recovery, however, would take much longer than that.
Hughley missed the Rebels’ final 10 games of 2018 and instead turned his sights on the spring. Johnson began timing his players in their 40-yard dashes during one spring practice, and soon enough it was Hughley’s turn to show how much progress he’d made.
As soon as Hughley got started, his head coach brought the trial run to a halt.
“He took off running, and I stopped and blew the whistle. It just looked so bad. That just kills you, and I know it affected him. He took off wanting to run, and he couldn't,” Johnson said. “It seemed like he got to a point where he was moving a little bit but (his recovery) just kind of plateaued.”
Discouraged but not defeated, Hughley continued rehabbing.
Faison said Hughley was consistently working alongside his teammates as he tried to get stronger, which was a trait he had well before he hurt his knee. Johnson said Hughley was one of the Rebels with the best attendance at workouts and practices earlier in his career, and his commitment only got better as he tried to come back healthy.
Hughley showed strides here and there through the summer, leading Johnson and the coaching staff to ease him into his senior season.
Hughley got in at linebacker for a few plays in the season opener against Bullock County, the same team against which Hughley went down the previous year. He finally got the ball in Reeltown’s rivalry game versus Dadeville, taking two carries for 10 yards in the victory.
FINAL: Reeltown defeats Dadeville 28-20 pic.twitter.com/D3VEET09X0— OA News Preps (@oanewspreps) August 30, 2019
Hughley’s first run against the Tigers was the biggest, as he gained seven yards to move the chains on the Rebels’ time-killing final drive. After the game, Johnson met Hughley before the players lined up to shake hands and congratulated him on the big moment.
“It was just a special moment for both of us. There were some times that we both didn't think he would get to that point where he was walking off the field as the running back after a victory over Dadeville his senior year,” Johnson said. “It's an unbelievable story of perseverance for him as a young man and for anyone, period.”
‘Back to my old self’
As big as the Dadeville performance was for Hughley, he topped it the next week.
Johnson sent Hughley into the game with Reeltown leading Fayetteville 28-7 and told the senior he would be on the field until he scored. Hughley handled the task well, taking five straight carries and scoring on the final one.
What ensued was a celebration fit for a player who had every reason to throw in the towel but never did.
“We've been playing together since we were knee-high. It's amazing to see him back on the field,” Faison said. “(Seeing Hughley score) was a good feeling for the whole team. If you'd seen how hard he's been working, you'd understand. He's been working pretty hard.”
Hughley admits he’s not at 100 percent yet, but Johnson continues seeing more and more signs of the old Trey. During Reeltown’s practice on Tuesday, Johnson saw Hughley break out his jump-cut move with relative ease, leading the head coach to grin toward his assistants standing nearby.
Johnson’s look spoke for itself: Hughley is still on the mend, but give him more time and he’ll be making plays just like he did before.
“I feel myself getting back to my old self,” Hughley said. “It just feels good to be a part of the team. When I went down, every day they'd come to the house and check on me. On the weekends, they'd spend their whole Saturday down there with me. It's a good team with the right kind of support.”
