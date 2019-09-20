Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days. This is your last free article this period. On your next article we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days. This is your last free article this period. On your next article we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Reeltown paved a path towards a No. 1 seed in Class 2A Region 4 with a win over LaFayette and a promise to compete for the regional title. The Rebels took the victory 21-14.
“It’s a big opportunity,” running back Cameron Faison said. “It’s a big game and you've got to fight until the end.”
The game had a slow start with multiple turnovers caused by both team’s defenses. Reeltown started to pick up the pace getting the first touchdown of the night from quarterback Iverson Hooks on a 15-yard carry. Soon after, Reeltown was close to another touchdown in the first quarter, but it was called back due to an illegal forward pass.
PHOTO GALLERY: See photos from the Reeltown vs. LaFayette high school football game in a gallery at the end of this story.
This ended the quarter and gave LaFayette the ball. The Bulldogs started to make some moves with a few tough runs by running back Keandrae Peterson. On a fourth-and-short Peterson makes a 63-yard touchdown, but failed to grab the two-point conversion and trailed 7-6 in the early second quarter.
The Rebels recovered from a second-and-25 down, but fumbled the ball and the Bulldogs recovered. LaFayette started on the Reeltown 28, but the glory was short lived as Rebel linebacker and South Carolina commit Eric Shaw pulled in an interception and ran it back to the 48-yard line.
The third quarter started in favor of LaFayette as Peterson picked off a pass on the first drive, but nothing was made of it and it resulted in another turnover. The Rebels continued to hold onto the ball the majority of the third quarter and put up another touchdown from running back Tre Hughley to push their lead to 14-6.
In the next drive, Reeltown recovered a fumble and Jay Corben ran it back 35 yards for a Rebel touchdown. This pushed their lead to 21-6 and they held that throughout the remainder of the third quarter, but the Rebels didn’t stop there.
“The first half, we had a couple penalties that killed us offensively,” head coach Matt Johnson said. “Second half, we had the ball the majority of the third quarter. We were down there deep.”
Early in the fourth, Reeltown’s Faison picked off another pass and gave the Rebels the ball back.
“We executed,” Faison said. “Coach told us we were going to have adversary, but to keep working hard, stand in our place and do what we have to do.”
The Bulldogs weren’t done fighting as quarterback Jordan Walker later threw for a 25-yard touchdown followed by a two-point conversion to set them back by only a touchdown.
The Rebels answered with a hard push from their offense as they worked down the field, but ultimately got stopped on a fourth-and-one. However, the Bulldogs couldn’t hold onto it as Shaw picked off yet another pass with just over two minutes left in the game. This gave Reeltown the ball and the victory.
“I’m really, really proud of how we battled,” Johnson said. “That’s Reeltown football. Playing great defense, confidence in the secondary cause they're really athletic. Our secondary locked them down and did an unbelievable job. Offense did exactly what we wanted. I’m extremely proud of our guys.”
Reeltown secures their spot in the playoffs and will travel to Maplesville next Friday to continue their scheduled season.
Reeltown 21, LaFayette 14
R - 7 0 14 0 - 21
L - 0 6 0 8 - 14
1st Quarter
R - Iverson Hooks 15-yd run (XP good); 2:52
2nd Quarter
L - Keandrae Peterson 63-yd run (XP failed); 10:04
3rd Quarter
R - Tre Hughley 15-yd run (XP good); 3:55
R - Jay Corben 35-yd fumble return (XP good); 2:41
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.