Reeltown vs. LaFayette high school football

Reeltown's Iverson Hooks (3) carries in the second half against LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 20, in LaFayette.

 Adam Sparks / For the O-A News

Reeltown made another emphatic Friday night statement on its run to what the Rebels hope is an undefeated regular season. Reeltown (8-0, 5-0) beat the Central-Coosa Cougars, 58-0, in Rockford.

The Rebel offense hadn’t even stepped onto the field yet and they were already provided a 9-0 lead.

On the Cougars (0-7, 0-4) first drive, they were facing a third-and-12 and senior Dawson Duncan was picked off by Reeltown senior Rhasheed Wilson, who returned it 30 yards for a touchdown with 10:48 to play in the first quarter.

On the ensuing possession, an intentional grounding penalty set the Cougars back before a snap over the head of Duncan went through the end zone and resulted in a safety.

Reeltown senior Cameron Faison needed just one play to go 35 yards for a touchdown after a short kickoff. That carry was Faison’s only of the night.

After a Central three-and-out, Reeltown quarterback Iverson Hooks announced his return to the Reeltown lineup with a 42-yard touchdown run for a 23-0 lead with 7:21 left in the first quarter.

Hooks had missed the last game and a half with injury, so it was a relief to Reeltown fans to see him back in action. Hooks return to the Rebel lineup was short-lived as that was his final play of the night with Reeltown coach Matt Johnson pulling his starters with 7:21 to play in the first quarter.

Reeltown’s backup defense forced another three-and-out on the following drive and after a couple big runs by Trakevon Hughley, sophomore Marcus Haynes took a jet sweep 36 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 to go in the first quarter.

The Rebels added another touchdown before the end of the first quarter for a 37-0 lead and they coasted into halftime with a 51-0 lead.

The Rebels will look to complete their undefeated regular season with their home finale next Friday against Vincent and then a road game the following Friday at Ranburne.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments