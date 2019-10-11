Reeltown made another emphatic Friday night statement on its run to what the Rebels hope is an undefeated regular season. Reeltown (8-0, 5-0) beat the Central-Coosa Cougars, 58-0, in Rockford.
The Rebel offense hadn’t even stepped onto the field yet and they were already provided a 9-0 lead.
On the Cougars (0-7, 0-4) first drive, they were facing a third-and-12 and senior Dawson Duncan was picked off by Reeltown senior Rhasheed Wilson, who returned it 30 yards for a touchdown with 10:48 to play in the first quarter.
On the ensuing possession, an intentional grounding penalty set the Cougars back before a snap over the head of Duncan went through the end zone and resulted in a safety.
Reeltown senior Cameron Faison needed just one play to go 35 yards for a touchdown after a short kickoff. That carry was Faison’s only of the night.
After a Central three-and-out, Reeltown quarterback Iverson Hooks announced his return to the Reeltown lineup with a 42-yard touchdown run for a 23-0 lead with 7:21 left in the first quarter.
Hooks had missed the last game and a half with injury, so it was a relief to Reeltown fans to see him back in action. Hooks return to the Rebel lineup was short-lived as that was his final play of the night with Reeltown coach Matt Johnson pulling his starters with 7:21 to play in the first quarter.
Reeltown’s backup defense forced another three-and-out on the following drive and after a couple big runs by Trakevon Hughley, sophomore Marcus Haynes took a jet sweep 36 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 to go in the first quarter.
The Rebels added another touchdown before the end of the first quarter for a 37-0 lead and they coasted into halftime with a 51-0 lead.
The Rebels will look to complete their undefeated regular season with their home finale next Friday against Vincent and then a road game the following Friday at Ranburne.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.