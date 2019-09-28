The Reeltown Rebels hit Maplesville with 33 unanswered points Friday night to take down Class 1A’s No. 2 team 33-21. The road victory avenges Reeltown’s 34-14 loss to the Red Devils last season.
Maplesville came out of the gates hot with a quick 63-yard drive that ended with Latrell Wilson’s touchdown run, but from that point on Reeltown (6-0, 3-0) took control.
Cameron Faison was masterful on the Rebels’ ensuing possession and scored on a 51-yard run that left the game tied 7-7 about halfway through the opening quarter. Iverson Hooks extended the lead to 13-7 with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Brown, and six minutes later LJ Hill made the game 21-7 with a 71-yard fumble return touchdown.
“Our guys came out and kind of felt them out on the first drive, and they took it to us,” Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson said. “I think that kind of woke us up a little bit, because on the ensuing kickoff we got it on about the 35-yard line and Faison just had a heck of a drive. Once we got settled in from that point, we scored 33 unanswered points.”
After leading 21-7 at halftime, Reeltown extended its lead when Faison scored on a 33-yard run with 6:09 remaining in the third quarter. The Rebels’ defense forced another Maplesville turnover shortly thereafter, and Trey Hughley finished that Reeltown drive on a two-yard run that left the Red Devils in a 33-7 hole.
Faison ended the night with 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His play was pivotal for a Reeltown offense that put up 285 total yards.
Maplesville (4-1, 3-0) made the final score more respectable in the fourth thanks to Wilson’s second touchdown run and a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Abbott to Chris Hardy, but it was way too little and way too late to top the Rebels.
“It took a total team effort,” Johnson said. “Defensively, we just swarmed around. The guys really played good. It was the most complete game we’ve played – especially the first three quarters.”
The Rebels return to region action on Friday when they hit the road to face Thorsby.
