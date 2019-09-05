Ten years ago this December, the Reeltown Rebels conquered the competition in Class 2A and gave the program its third state championship ever. On Friday, several of those Rebels will come back to Reeltown and celebrate what they accomplished way back when.
September 2, 2019
Reeltown will celebrate the 2009 title team at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Nix Webster O'Neal Stadium, 30 minutes before the Rebels’ game against Fayetteville. The ceremony not only serves as a chance to relish Reeltown’s most recent title, but it will also be a reunion for those who suited up for the Rebels a decade ago.
The 2009 Rebels overcame a season-opening loss by rattling off 14 consecutive wins, the last being a 16-8 thriller over Clay County. Although a considerable amount of time has passed since the championship, the moment remains special for those who were part of it.
“We had been dreaming about that ever since we were in the fourth grade when they won it in 2001. We had always made prayers that we were going to be next team to win it,” said Juantavious “Trey” McKeithen, who was a senior running back/defensive back in 2009. “It was unbelievable. I think back on it a lot.”
Rolling Rebels
Reeltown entered 2009 after a 12-win season the year before in which it lost in the semifinals. While the Rebels had high hopes entering the new year, their biggest rivals tried to spoil the fun early.
Reeltown battled back and forth with Dadeville in the season opener. The Tigers made good on their final drive of the night, as quarterback Kyle Caldwell led his offense down the field late to leave the Rebels with a 24-21 loss.
Despite the setback, the Rebels kept their heads forward. Head coach Jackie O’Neal, then in his 22nd season as head coach, explained the team’s mission was much greater than bragging rights over a familiar foe.
“Usually, they would get us in the second half because of their numbers. We were only playing 15-20 kids, and they were playing 30-35 kids,” O’Neal said. “After that ballgame, the coaches knew we had a pretty good ball club. It was just a matter of keeping the young men's heads on straight and them going out there and performing.”
There was no sign of any hang-up after the Dadeville loss, as the Rebels instead ran roughshod over the competition.
The Reeltown offense showed out thanks to a wealth of talent, including quarterback Milton Chambliss; running backs Trey McKeithen, Willie McKenzie and Ki-Shawn Powell; and receiving options Dara Riley, Shaquille Roberson and Anthony McKeithen.
Its defense, meanwhile, absolutely shut down opposing teams, leading to a regular season run in which Reeltown shut out six opponents and only gave up 51 points in 10 games.
For McKenzie — a senior who also played defensive back — the secret was the love the players shared for making plays on defense.
“That was the thing we took pride in,” McKenzie said. “We knew in order to be successful we had to be really good on defense. A lot of us played both sides, but defense was our main thing. A lot of us started as eighth and ninth graders on defense. I think over time we gelled.”
After rolling through the regular season 9-1, the Rebels kept the throttle down in the postseason. Reeltown clobbered Vincent 33-0 then pulverized St. Jude 45-6, setting up a quarterfinals matchup at Washington County.
O’Neal knew the Bulldogs were one of the best Class 2A teams, and he was right. Both teams battled through 48 minutes of play, and the Rebels escaped with a 22-20 victory.
By that point, O’Neal and his players knew they were capable of capturing a championship. The Rebels beat Pickens County 22-6 the next week to punch a ticket to Tuscaloosa and the 2A title game.
Playing in Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium, Reeltown found itself in a defensive struggle with Clay County.
The Rebels broke through early in the third quarter when Chambliss hit Riley for a 20-yard touchdown, leaving Reeltown up 8-0 after the two-point conversion. Clay County, however, answered minutes later when Shawncey Simmons broke loose on a 60-yard touchdown run.
The Panthers’ two-point conversion left the two teams tied going into the fourth.
As both teams continued feeling each other out, it became apparent the squad who made the fewest mistakes would come out on top. A rare chance to make the Panthers pay arrived with four minutes left on a punt that time proved neither side would forget.
Roberson snapped the ball to the Reeltown punter then raced downfield toward Simmons, who was eager to put together another big play. Roberson laid into the sophomore Simmons, who fumbled and left the Rebels with a chance to recover the loose ball.
“When I saw him have trouble with (the punt), I feel like my eyes probably get as big as they could,” Roberson said.
Riley leapt on the ball, giving Reeltown possession on the Clay County 15-yard line. The offense, which had only gained 104 yards to that point, then went back to work.
The Rebels needed a fourth-down conversion to keep the short drive from stalling, but Trey McKeithen delivered by reaching the 5-yard line on 4th-and-2. Powell scored on the next carry, and the two-point conversion left the score 16-8 with 1:29 to go.
As if the defense hadn’t done enough, it finished off the Panthers on their final possession. Trey McKeithen knocked the ball out of a Clay County running back’s grasp, allowing the opportunistic Roberson to fall on the football.
In a moment when the stadium exploded with sound from Reeltown players and fans, Roberson recalled not hearing a thing.
“I felt like everything went silent because it was that exciting. I could see the crowd jumping around and going crazy, but it felt so silent to me,” Roberson said. “It was a very, very exciting moment.”
The Reel deal
Ten years have passed since Roberson and his teammates brought a championship back to Reeltown. While a lot has changed since then, the players’ admiration for Rebels football remains.
Some make a daily contribution to today’s Rebels team such as McKenzie, who is in his fourth year as a volunteer assistant. Others like Kenny Benson, a senior defensive tackle in 2009, come by when they have a chance in hopes of helping this year’s Rebels follow the same path they travelled 10 years ago.
Friday gives the 2009 Reeltown Rebels a chance to celebrate their time in the sun and also watch this year’s team up close. Trey McKeithen still looks back fondly on being named Most Valuable Player of the Rebels’ last championship game, but he’s more than willing to make room for a player on his alma mater’s latest team.
“There ain't too many teams that do it from where we come from,” McKeithen said. “I'm at that point now where I'm ready to see somebody else carry that MVP torch in Reeltown.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.