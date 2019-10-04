Welcome to the seventh week of the 2019 high school football season.
Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:
- Central-Phenix City at Enterprise - Final: 42-13 Central-Phenix City
- Benjamin Russell at Opelika
- Tallassee at Valley - Read story here.
- Bullock County at Beulah
- Montgomery Academy at Dadeville
- LaFayette at Fayetteville - Final: 57-20 LaFayette
- Reeltown at Thorsby
- Glenwood at Southland (GA)
- Harris County (GA) at Beauregard - Final: 38-14 Harris County (GA)
- Lee-Scott at Northside Methodist - Final: 33-30 Lee-Scott
- Morgan Academy at Springwood - Final: 24-14 Morgan Academy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.