Prep Blitz Logo (Centered)

Welcome to the eighth week of the 2019 high school football season. 

Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:

  • LaFayette at Alabama Christian - Final: 14-7 Alabama Christian
  • Springwood at Calvary Christian (Ga.) (6:30 p.m CT)
  • Auburn High at Smiths Station - Read story here.
  • Calera at Opelika - Read story here. 
  • Beauregard at Greenville 
  • Rehobeth at Tallassee - Final: 21-6 Tallassee
  • Beulah at St. James - Final: 42-12 St. James
  • Dadeville at Pike Road - Final: 42-0 Pike Road
  • Central Coosa at Reeltown - Read story here.
  • Lanett at Loachapoka
  • Verbena at Notasulga
  • Tuscaloosa Academy at Lee-Scott - Read story here. 
  • Chambers Academy at Pickens Academy

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments