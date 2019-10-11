Welcome to the eighth week of the 2019 high school football season.
Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:
- LaFayette at Alabama Christian - Final: 14-7 Alabama Christian
- Springwood at Calvary Christian (Ga.) (6:30 p.m CT)
- Auburn High at Smiths Station - Read story here.
- Calera at Opelika - Read story here.
- Beauregard at Greenville
- Rehobeth at Tallassee - Final: 21-6 Tallassee
- Beulah at St. James - Final: 42-12 St. James
- Dadeville at Pike Road - Final: 42-0 Pike Road
- Central Coosa at Reeltown - Read story here.
- Lanett at Loachapoka
- Verbena at Notasulga
- Tuscaloosa Academy at Lee-Scott - Read story here.
- Chambers Academy at Pickens Academy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.