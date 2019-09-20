Prep Blitz Logo (Centered)

Welcome to the fifth week of the 2019 high school football season. 

Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:

  • Opelika at Central-Phenix City - Read story here.
  • Lee-Montgomery at Smiths Station - Final: 25-10 Montgomery 
  • Charles Henderson at Beauregard - Read story here.
  • Valley at Carroll - Final: 42-13 Valley
  • Southside Selma at Beulah - Final: 36-34 Southside Selma
  • St. James at Dadeville - Final: 46-18 St. James
  • Reeltown at LaFayette - Read story here.
  • Autaugaville at Loachapoka - Final: 36-16 Loachapoka
  • Notasulga at Lanett - Read story here.
  • Morgan Academy at Glenwood - Final: 49-20 Glenwood
  • Autauga Academy at Springwood - Final: 69-15 Autauga Academy
  • Chambers Academy at Southern Academy - Final: 42-21 Chambers Academy

