Welcome to the fifth week of the 2019 high school football season.
Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:
- Opelika at Central-Phenix City - Read story here.
- Lee-Montgomery at Smiths Station - Final: 25-10 Montgomery
- Charles Henderson at Beauregard - Read story here.
- Valley at Carroll - Final: 42-13 Valley
- Southside Selma at Beulah - Final: 36-34 Southside Selma
- St. James at Dadeville - Final: 46-18 St. James
- Reeltown at LaFayette - Read story here.
- Autaugaville at Loachapoka - Final: 36-16 Loachapoka
- Notasulga at Lanett - Read story here.
- Morgan Academy at Glenwood - Final: 49-20 Glenwood
- Autauga Academy at Springwood - Final: 69-15 Autauga Academy
- Chambers Academy at Southern Academy - Final: 42-21 Chambers Academy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.