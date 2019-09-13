Prep Blitz Logo (Centered)

Welcome to the fourth week of the 2019 high school football season. 

Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:

  • Spring Garden at Notasulga - Final: 26-14 Spring Garden
  • Enterprise at Smiths Station - Final: 27-24 Enterprise
  • Lee-Montgomery at Auburn - Read story here.
  • Prattville at Central-Phenix City - Final: 45-20 Central-Phenix City
  • Wetumpka at Opelika - Read story here.
  • Beauregard at Rehobeth - 33-21 Rehobeth
  • Carroll at Tallassee
  • Greenville at Valley
  • Beulah at Prattville Christian - Final: 60-6 Beulah
  • Bullock County at Dadeville
  • Horseshoe Bend at Reeltown - Final: 40-0 Reeltown
  • Thorsby at LaFayette - Final: 50-16 LaFayette
  • Autaugaville at Lanett - Final: 54-6 Lanett
  • Loachapoka at Wadley
  • Glenwood at Bessemer Academy
  • Lee-Scott at Morgan Academy
  • Springwood at Edgewood Academy - Final: 42-8 Edgewood Academy
  • Cornerstone Christian at Chambers Academy​ - Read story here.

