Welcome to the second week of the 2019 high school football season. 

Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:

  • Auburn at Opelika - Read story here. 
  • Beauregard at Eufaula - Final: 63-19 Eufaula
  • Beulah at Ellwood Christian - Final: 56-0 Beulah
  • Tuscaloosa Academy at Chambers Academy - Final: 35-28 Chambers Academy
  • LaFayette at Lanett - Read story here. 
  • Lakeside at Glenwood - Final: 35-0 Glenwood
  • Lee-Scott at Fort Dale Academy
  • Pike Road at Loachapoka
  • Randolph County at Notasulga - Final: 28-7 Randolph County
  • Springwood at Cornerstone Christian - Final: 35-20 Springwood
  • Tallassee at Handley - Final: 21-7 Tallassee
  • Valley at Smiths Station - Read story here. 

