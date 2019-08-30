Welcome to the second week of the 2019 high school football season.
Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:
- Auburn at Opelika - Read story here.
- Beauregard at Eufaula - Final: 63-19 Eufaula
- Beulah at Ellwood Christian - Final: 56-0 Beulah
- Tuscaloosa Academy at Chambers Academy - Final: 35-28 Chambers Academy
- LaFayette at Lanett - Read story here.
- Lakeside at Glenwood - Final: 35-0 Glenwood
- Lee-Scott at Fort Dale Academy
- Pike Road at Loachapoka
- Randolph County at Notasulga - Final: 28-7 Randolph County
- Springwood at Cornerstone Christian - Final: 35-20 Springwood
- Tallassee at Handley - Final: 21-7 Tallassee
- Valley at Smiths Station - Read story here.
