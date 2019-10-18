Prep Blitz Logo (Centered)

Welcome to the ninth week of the 2019 high school football season. 

Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:

  • Auburn High at Prattville - Read story here.
  • Jeff Davis at Central-Phenix City - Final: 49-6 Central-Phenix City
  • Opelika at Stanhope Elmore
  • Carroll at Beauregard
  • Tallassee at Charles Henderson
  • Valley at Rehobeth
  • Dadeville at Beulah 
  • LaFayette at Central Coosa
  • Vincent at Reeltown 
  • Lanett at Verbena
  • ​Loachapoka at Talladega County Central
  • Notasulga at Billingsley
  • Glenwood at Tuscaloosa Academy
  • Lee-Scott at Bessemer Academy
  • Meadowview Christian at Chambers Academy 

