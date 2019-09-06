Prep Blitz Logo (Centered)

Welcome to the third week of the 2019 high school football season. 

Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:

  • Enterprise at Auburn - Read story here. 
  • Smiths Station at Central-Phenix City - Read story here. 
  • Opelika at Selma - Read story here. 
  • Tallassee at Greenville - Final: 33-7 Greenville
  • Valley at Beauregard - Read story here.
  • Beulah at Montgomery Academy
  • Dadeville at Southside Selma - Final: 22-21 Southside Selma
  • Fayetteville at Reeltown - Final: 63-14 Reeltown
  • Vincent at LaFayette - Read story here. 
  • Loachapoka at Billingsley
  • Lanett at Wadley - Final: 14-13 Lanett
  • Notasulga at Autaugaville - Final: 36-0 Notasulga
  • Abbeville Christian at Chambers Academy - Final: 45-20 Chambers Academy
  • Glenwood at Deerfield Windsor (GA) - Final: 41-7 Glenwood
  • Lee-Scott at Edgewood Academy
  • Springwood at Lowndes Academy​

