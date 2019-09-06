Welcome to the third week of the 2019 high school football season.
Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:
- Enterprise at Auburn - Read story here.
- Smiths Station at Central-Phenix City - Read story here.
- Opelika at Selma - Read story here.
- Tallassee at Greenville - Final: 33-7 Greenville
- Valley at Beauregard - Read story here.
- Beulah at Montgomery Academy
- Dadeville at Southside Selma - Final: 22-21 Southside Selma
- Fayetteville at Reeltown - Final: 63-14 Reeltown
- Vincent at LaFayette - Read story here.
- Loachapoka at Billingsley
- Lanett at Wadley - Final: 14-13 Lanett
- Notasulga at Autaugaville - Final: 36-0 Notasulga
- Abbeville Christian at Chambers Academy - Final: 45-20 Chambers Academy
- Glenwood at Deerfield Windsor (GA) - Final: 41-7 Glenwood
- Lee-Scott at Edgewood Academy
- Springwood at Lowndes Academy
