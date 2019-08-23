Prep Blitz Logo (Centered)

Welcome to the first week of the 2019 high school football season.

Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:

  • Benjamin Russell at Beauregard - Final: 31-0 Benjamin Russell
  • Central-Phenix City vs. Hoover (at Cramton Bowl) - Read story here. 
  • Glenwood vs. Monroe Academy (Huntingdon College) - Final: 28-12 Glenwood
  • LaFayette at Handley - Final: 40-15 Handley
  • Lanett at Valley - Read story here. 
  • Lee-Scott at Chambers Academy - Read story here. 
  • Loachapoka at Beulah - Final: 14-6 Beulah
  • Notasulga at Barbour County - Final: 46-7 Notasulga
  • Smiths Station at Russell County - Final: 34-6 Smiths Station
  • Springwood at Success Unlimited - Final: 24-7 Springwood
  • Wilcox Central at Auburn - Read story here. 