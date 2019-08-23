Welcome to the first week of the 2019 high school football season.
Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:
- Benjamin Russell at Beauregard - Final: 31-0 Benjamin Russell
- Central-Phenix City vs. Hoover (at Cramton Bowl) - Read story here.
- Glenwood vs. Monroe Academy (Huntingdon College) - Final: 28-12 Glenwood
- LaFayette at Handley - Final: 40-15 Handley
- Lanett at Valley - Read story here.
- Lee-Scott at Chambers Academy - Read story here.
- Loachapoka at Beulah - Final: 14-6 Beulah
- Notasulga at Barbour County - Final: 46-7 Notasulga
- Smiths Station at Russell County - Final: 34-6 Smiths Station
- Springwood at Success Unlimited - Final: 24-7 Springwood
- Wilcox Central at Auburn - Read story here.