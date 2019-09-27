Welcome to the sixth week of the 2019 high school football season.
Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:
- Minor at Auburn High - Read story here.
- Beauregard at Catholic Montgomery - Final: 41-12 Catholic Montgomery
- Chambers Academy at Springwood - Read story here.
- Elmore County at Dadeville - Final: 28-21 Elmore County
- Horseshoe Bend at Loachapoka - Read story here.
- Lanett at Handley - Final: 20-15 Lanett
- Marbury at Valley - Read story here.
- Notasulga at LaFayette - Read story here.
- Park Crossing at Central-Phenix City - Final: 31-7 Central-Phenix City
- Pike Liberal Arts at Lee-Scott - Read story here.
- Reeltown at Maplesville - Final: 33-21 Reeltown
- Smiths Station at Stanhope Elmore - Final: 20-17 Stanhope Elmore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.