Welcome to the sixth week of the 2019 high school football season. 

Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:

  • Minor at Auburn High - Read story here. 
  • Beauregard at Catholic Montgomery - Final: 41-12 Catholic Montgomery
  • Chambers Academy at Springwood - Read story here.
  • Elmore County at Dadeville - Final: 28-21 Elmore County
  • Horseshoe Bend at Loachapoka - Read story here.
  • Lanett at Handley - Final: 20-15 Lanett
  • Marbury at Valley - Read story here.
  • Notasulga at LaFayette - Read story here.
  • Park Crossing at Central-Phenix City - Final: 31-7 Central-Phenix City
  • Pike Liberal Arts at Lee-Scott - Read story here. 
  • Reeltown at Maplesville - Final: 33-21 Reeltown
  • Smiths Station at Stanhope Elmore - Final: 20-17 Stanhope Elmore

