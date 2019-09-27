Aaron Diggs
Auburn High
>> Position: Running Back/Linebacker
>> Year: Senior
>> Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds
>> What he did: Diggs rushed 26 times for 149 yards and four touchdowns in 42-22 win over Jeff Davis last Thursday night. The Coastal Carolina commit added three tackles, one of which for a loss, from his linebacker spot.
>> In his own words: “It ’s really big for me to play both ways, offensively and defensively. I love to help the team in any way possible.”
>> Voting: Diggs won with 57.7 percent of the vote (841 out of 1,457).
