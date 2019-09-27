aaron.jpg

Aaron Diggs

Auburn High

>> Position: Running Back/Linebacker

>> Year: Senior

>> Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds

>> What he did: Diggs rushed 26 times for 149 yards and four touchdowns in 42-22 win over Jeff Davis last Thursday night. The Coastal Carolina commit added three tackles, one of which for a loss, from his linebacker spot.

>> In his own words: “It ​ ’s really big for me to play both ways, offensively and defensively. I love to help the team in any way possible.”​

>> Voting: Diggs won with 57.7 percent of the vote (841 out of 1,457).

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments