Auburn vs. Opelika high school football

Jaylen Stinson (2) returns an interception during the Opelika vs. Auburn at Bulldog Stadium in Opelika on Aug. 30, 2019.

 Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com

Seven local football players have been chosen to play in the 2019 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Central-Phenix City leads the local area with three players on this year’s 40-man roster. Offensive tackles Javion Cohen and Joshua Jones made the team along with wide receiver E.J. Williams. Cohen is committed to Auburn, Jones to Kentucky and Williams to Clemson.

Opelika follows close behind with defensive back Jaylen Stinson and halfback/tight end Jamius Mitchell being chosen to the squad. Stinson is committed to Purdue.

Additionally, Lanett athlete Kristian Story and Reeltown tight end Eric Shaw were selected. Story is an Alabama commit, and Eric Shaw is a South Carolina commit.

This year’s game will take place on Saturday, December 14 at the University of Southern Mississippi’s M.M. Roberts Stadium. Team Alabama leads the all-time series 22-8 but will be seeking its first win in the annual game since 2016.

Lanett vs. LaFayette high school football

Lanett quarterback Kristian Story (4) scrambles for yardage in the first half. LaFayette @ Lanett on Friday, Aug. 30 in Lanett, Ala.

