Glenwood's Kye Robichaux breaks tackles during the Gators' game Saturday at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery against Brookwood School of Thomasville, Ga. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)

After starting the 2019 season with a 4-0 record, the Glenwood Gators are considered AISA’s best.

The Gators climbed to AISA’s No. 1 spot this week in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association after topping Deerfield-Windsor (Ga.) 41-7 on Friday. The Gators received 17 first-place votes.

Glenwood was one of seven local teams included in this week’s rankings. Central-Phenix City and Auburn were ranked in Class 7A, Opelika in 6A, Reeltown in 2A, Lanett in 1A and Chambers Academy in AISA.

Besides the top 10 teams, Springwood received three votes in the AISA poll.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points are as follows:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (18); 3-0; 285

2. McGill-Toolen (7); 2-0; 249

3. Central-Phenix City (1); 2-1; 205

4. Hoover; 2-1; 180

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-0; 169

6. Mountain Brook; 3-0; 118

7. Theodore; 3-0; 97

8. Lee-Montgomery; 3-0; 81

9. Austin; 3-0; 45

10. Auburn; 2-1; 36

Others receiving votes: Prattville (2-0) 9, Vestavia Hills (2-0) 7, James Clemens (1-2) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (23); 3-0; 302

2. Pinson Valley (2); 2-1; 225

3. Muscle Shoals; 3-0; 208

4. Clay-Chalkville (1); 3-0; 185

5. Hueytown; 3-0; 158

6. Oxford; 3-0; 121

7. Blount; 3-0; 108

8. Opelika; 3-0; 87

9. Wetumpka; 2-1; 45

10. Carver-Montgomery; 3-0; 21

Others receiving votes: Bessemer City (2-0) 5, Fort Payne (3-0) 5, Gardendale (3-0) 5, Dothan (2-1) 3, Jackson-Olin (1-2) 2, Paul Bryant (3-0) 1, Spanish Fort (1-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Jasper (22); 2-0; 298

2. Central-Clay Co. (2); 2-0; 230

3. Ramsay (2); 2-1; 192

4. Etowah; 3-0; 183

5. Russellville; 2-0; 126

6. Pleasant Grove; 3-0; 124

7. Demopolis; 2-1; 95

8. Madison Aca.; 2-1; 80

9. Bibb Co.; 3-0; 62

10. Center Point; 2-1; 23

Others receiving votes: Alexandria (1-0) 18, Briarwood (0-2) 13, Sylacauga (3-0) 12, Vigor (1-1) 8, Greenville (2-1) 5, Jackson (2-0) 5, Hamilton (2-0) 3, Brewer (2-0) 2, Citronelle (3-0) 2, Guntersville (2-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (26); 2-0; 312

2. Hokes Bluff; 2-0; 229

3. American Chr.; 2-0; 209

4. Catholic-Montgomery; 3-0; 179

5. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 2-1; 145

6. Headland; 3-0; 127

7. Jacksonville; 2-1; 106

8. Good Hope; 3-0; 73

9. Andalusia; 1-2; 53

10. Brooks; 2-1; 23

Others receiving votes: Williamson (2-0) 8, Montevallo (2-1) 7, Anniston (1-1) 2, Deshler (1-2) 2, Handley (1-1) 2, St. John Paul II (2-1) 2, Escambia Co. (2-0) 1, Fairview (2-1) 1, North Jackson (0-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Flomaton (24); 2-0; 306

2. Piedmont (1); 2-0; 225

3. Gordo (1); 3-0; 206

4. Randolph Co.; 2-0; 180

5. Pike Co.; 2-0; 159

6. Providence Chr.; 3-0; 135

7. Midfield; 2-0; 91

8. St. James; 3-0; 73

9. Mobile Chr.; 1-1; 50

10. Geraldine; 2-1; 33

Others receiving votes: Saks (2-1) 7, T.R. Miller (2-0) 7, Walter Wellborn (3-0) 7, Pike Road (3-0) 2, Susan Moore (3-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (26); 2-0; 312

2. Luverne; 2-0; 226

3. Ohatchee; 2-0; 176

4. Abbeville; 2-0; 156

5. Addison; 2-1; 151

6. Collinsville; 3-0; 140

7. Leroy; 1-1; 95

8. Reeltown; 3-0; 82

9. Colbert Co.; 3-0; 61

10. Aliceville; 1-1; 28

Others receiving votes: Daleville (3-0) 27, Cottage Hill (2-0) 17, Red Bay (3-0) 5, Highland Home (1-1) 4, Cedar Bluff (2-0) 1, Ranburne (2-0) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (20); 2-0; 292

2. Maplesville (6); 2-0; 246

3. Sweet Water; 2-0; 202

4. Brantley; 2-0; 178

5. Lanett; 3-0; 155

6. Pickens Co.; 2-0; 116

7. South Lamar; 2-0; 97

8. Linden; 2-1; 66

9. Spring Garden; 1-1; 50

10. Decatur Heritage; 3-0; 27

Others receiving votes: Millry (2-0) 18, Elba (2-1) 13, R.A. Hubbard (3-0) 12, Marion Co. (3-0) 7, Donoho (2-0) 1, Florala (2-1) 1, Fruitdale (3-0) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Glenwood (17); 4-0; 285

2. Autauga Aca. (8); 1-1; 237

3. Wilcox Aca.; 3-0; 211

4. Chambers Aca. (1); 3-0; 200

5. Macon-East; 1-0; 136

6. Edgewood; 3-0; 135

7. Southern Aca.; 3-0; 82

8. Crenshaw Chr.; 2-0; 74

9. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 2-1; 39

10. Bessemer Aca.; 2-2; 37

Others receiving votes: Monroe Aca. (1-2) 16, Escambia Aca. (0-2) 11, Lowndes Aca. (2-0) 8, Jackson Aca. (2-0) 5, Morgan Aca. (1-2) 3, Springwood (2-1) 3.

