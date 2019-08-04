Central-Phenix City vs. Thompson 7A State Championship

Central football players react to Jamey Dubose, Central head football coach, holding up the championship trophy on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2018, after defeating Thompson at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

Seven local teams have earned top 10 spots in the Alabama Sports Writer’s Association’s 2019 preseason poll.

Central-Phenix City enters the season as Class 7A’s No. 1 team after winning the state championship in 2018. Auburn comes in at No. 6 in the classification after its second straight 10-win season.

Reeltown will start the season as Class 2A’s No. 9 team, fresh off the Rebels’ first region title since 2012.

In 1A, Lanett begins the fall at No. 5. The Panthers, who were 10-2 last season, also received a first-place vote.

Three local AISA teams will start the season ranked. Glenwood sits at No. 4, Chambers Academy at No. 6 and Lee-Scott Academy at No. 10. Chambers Academy also received one first-place vote.

Teams that received votes but did not make the top 10 include: Opelika (6A), LaFayette (2A) and Notasulga (1A).

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (26), 14-0, 312

2. Hoover, 9-4, 227

3. McGill-Toolen, 9-3, 201

4. Thompson, 11-2, 183

5. Hewitt-Trussville, 8-4, 165

6. Auburn, 10-2, 98

7. Mountain Brook, 9-3, 88

8. Theodore, 8-3, 83

9. Lee-Montgomery, 8-5, 66

10. Fairhope, 7-4, 23

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (7-4) 13, Bob Jones (6-5) 9, Austin (7-4) 8, Prattville (7-4) 6.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Pinson Valley (17), 13-1, 282

2. Saraland (9), 13-2, 251

3. Muscle Shoals, 9-3, 172

4. Clay-Chalkville, 12-2, 158

5. Hueytown, 9-3, 150

6. Wetumpka, 11-3, 148

7. Oxford, 10-3, 95

8. Spanish Fort, 11-2, 67

9. Blount, 5-5, 57

10. Jackson-Olin, 10-1, 44

Others receiving votes: McAdory (10-2) 20, Opelika (7-5) 9, Eufaula (5-6) 8, St. Paul's (7-4) 7, Homewood (10-3) 6, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (6-6) 3, Helena (4-6) 2, Stanhope Elmore (6-5) 2, Russell Co. (2-8) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Briarwood (4), 9-3, 233

2. Ramsay (12), 11-2, 221

3. Jasper (2), 11-2, 206

4. Madison Aca. (1), 10-2, 143

5. Central-Clay Co. (7), 12-3, 139

6. Demopolis, 10-3, 134

7. Mortimer Jordan, 12-2, 127

8. Vigor, 13-2, 110

9. Etowah, 12-1, 61

10. Russellville, 9-2, 44

Others receiving votes: Center Point (6-6) 36, Alexandria (6-5) 15, Hamilton (4-6) 6, Sardis (3-7) 3, East Limestone (9-3) 2, Scottsboro (4-6) 1, Sylacauga (7-4) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. UMS-Wright (25), 14-0, 309

2. Hillcrest-Evergreen (1), 8-5, 215

3. Andalusia, 9-5, 185

4. Hokes Bluff, 11-2, 177

5. American Chr., 12-1, 151

6. Catholic-Montgomery, 8-4, 96

7. Jacksonville, 11-1, 91

8. Montevallo, 9-2, 87

9. Deshler, 9-6, 86

10. Headland, 10-2, 36

Others receiving votes: North Jackson (11-1) 30, Holtville (7-4) 9, Leeds (3-7) 6, Brooks (8-3) 4.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Flomaton (24), 12-3, 306

2. Piedmont (1), 12-3, 193

3. Gordo (1), 10-3, 179

4. Randolph Co., 12-2, 168

5. Pike Co., 10-3, 136

6. Providence Chr., 12-2, 121

7. Mobile Chr., 9-2, 118

8. Saks, 10-2, 104

9. Geraldine, 9-3, 56

10. Midfield, 9-2, 28

Others receiving votes: Fultondale (9-2) 19, St. James (10-2) 18, Winfield (11-1) 11, Pisgah (4-7) 8, Prattville Chr. (4-6) 5, Thomasville (9-3) 5, Oakman (5-6) 2, T.R. Miller (6-5) 2, Excel (4-6) 1, Walter Wellborn (5-5) 1, Westminster-Huntsville (11-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Fyffe (26), 15-0, 312

2. Leroy, 9-4, 206

3. Addison, 10-3, 183

4. Luverne, 13-2, 174

5. Ohatchee, 11-1, 98

6. Abbeville, 10-2, 85

7. Aliceville, 11-3, 77

8. Collinsville, 10-2, 66

9. Reeltown, 8-3, 55

10. Colbert Co., 8-4, 51

Others receiving votes: Cottage Hill (10-2) 45, Thorsby (9-2) 41, North Sand Mountain (8-3) 24, Daleville (6-5) 23, LaFayette (7-4) 17, Red Bay (9-3) 9, Highland Home (12-2) 8, Westbrook Chr. (7-4) 3, Cedar Bluff (7-4) 2, New Brockton (6-5) 2, J.U. Blacksher (4-6) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (20), 14-1, 287

2. Maplesville (4), 12-2, 203

3. Sweet Water (1), 6-5, 176

4. Brantley, 7-4, 168

5. Lanett (1), 10-2, 149

6. Spring Garden, 11-2, 108

7. Elba, 8-3, 80

8. Linden, 13-1, 68

9. Pickens Co., 9-5, 50

10. South Lamar, 12-1, 47

Others receiving votes: Marengo (10-2) 43, Georgiana (10-2) 36, Millry (5-6) 21, Falkville (11-1) 19, Marion Co. (7-4) 9, R.A. Hubbard (8-3) 7, Notasulga (4-7) 4, Decatur Heritage (7-4) 3, St. Luke's (11-2) 2, Donoho (9-3) 1, Winterboro (7-4) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (23), 13-1, 303

2. Monroe Aca. (2), 13-0, 237

3. Escambia Aca., 10-3, 195

4. Glenwood, 5-7, 179

5. Wilcox Aca., 8-4, 151

6. Chambers Aca. (1), 13-0, 138

7. Morgan Aca., 9-3, 98

8. Macon-East, 9-3, 76

9. Bessemer Aca., 9-4, 48

10. Lee-Scott, 0-11, 23

Others receiving votes: Edgewood (8-4) 19, Tuscaloosa Aca. (6-4) 10, Clarke Prep (4-8) 2, Jackson Aca. (6-5) 2, Lakeside (5-5) 1.

2019 High School Football Media Days

Glenwood School head coach Jason Gibson speaks at the podium during the second day of the 2019 Fox Sports High School Football Media Days on Wednesday at Southern Union State Community College in Opelika.

