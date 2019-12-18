It's been nearly four months since Central-Phenix City wide receiver E.J. Williams verbally committed to Clemson. Even with all that time as a soon-to-be Tiger, Wednesday was still something special.
Williams was one of seven Red Devils who signed their letters of intent as part of the December early signing period.
Additionally, offensive lineman Javion Cohen signed with Alabama; offensive lineman Joshua Jones signed with Kentucky; quarterback Tucker Melton signed with Bowling Green; offensive lineman Mason Cook and safety Terrell Gordon signed to Georgia State; and linebacker PJ Ramsey signed with Air Force.
.@CHSREDDEVILS signees this morning: EJ Williams (Clemson), Javion Cohen (Alabama), Mason Cook (Georgia State), Terrell Gordon (Georgia State), Tucker Melton (Bowling Green), PJ Ramsey (Air Force) and Joshua Jones (Kentucky) pic.twitter.com/ZhIZseTTEB— OA News Preps (@oanewspreps) December 18, 2019
Williams had been in the spotlight back on Aug. 24 when he pledged to play at Clemson, but that didn't take away from how much making it official meant.
Williams spoke slowly and carefully to hold his emotions in check as he thanked his mother, Vontrelle, for raising him and his sisters Kahlia Lawrence and Kennedy Stewart on her own after their father passed away when E.J. was 8 years old. He thanked his Central coaches and those in the community who looked after him over the years, then he donned the same camouflage Clemson hat he donned when he first announced in August.
Williams is enrolling early at Clemson and will start classes on Jan. 5.
"It's just really a great moment. I didn't really expect any of this to happen in my life," Williams said. "One day my dad (Eddie Sr.) just decided to tell me to try football. I really liked basketball and was like, 'Nah, I don't want to play football.' I just played football and I was good. It took off from there."
Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, E.J. Williams!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 18, 2019
#ALLIN #We2Deep20 pic.twitter.com/fMGjaX0qhY
Williams said he heard from schools late in the process, but for the most part his path to Clemson was drama free. That wasn't exactly the same story for Cohen.
Cohen, who had committed to Auburn on June 1, flipped last week and turned his attention to the Alabama Crimson Tide. His decision -- and the back-and-forth between Cohen and the Auburn coaches -- led to a social media outburst from both fanbases over the next few days with Cohen caught in the middle.
Just a few days later, Cohen signed with Alabama, effectively ending what little discussion remained about his time as a recruit. Now, Cohen's a part of the Crimson Tide.
Javion Cohen makes it official with Alabama. Before he got up, he threw in a “One more time — Roll Tide!” pic.twitter.com/GbbrkwHk9n— OA News Preps (@oanewspreps) December 18, 2019
"It feels good. It's a big weight off my shoulders. I don't have to worry about where I'm going to go to school anymore. I've just got to focus on being prepared," Cohen said. "I appreciate the entire University of Alabama and all my coaches here for getting me to this point. I'm thankful for it all, and I thank God, too."
Cohen and Williams were sure to share the day with the other five Red Devils signing, and the majority of the players made sure to support their teammates when it was their time to sign. Cohen was at the forefront of many of his teammates' photo opportunities, and he made sure to give Jones a big bear hug after he also locked in playing in the Southeastern Conference.
Cohen soaked in the moment with his teammates and to relish being a Red Devil one more time. He pointed out that just started playing on the offensive line three years ago, and without the helping hand and guidance that Central's coaches and players provided, he wouldn't be Alabama bound.
"It's real special to me. I thank each and every one of these coaches for all the lessons they've taught me and all the things they've done for me," Cohen said. "At times I didn't have a bed to sleep on, and Coach bought me a bed. At times I didn't have food in my stomach, and Coach bought me some food.
"It's very important to me to be a part of this program, and I'm so thankful for it."
