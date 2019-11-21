This Friday marks another important day of action in the high school football playoffs. For two local teams, it offers a chance to lift a championship trophy.
Six area teams are moving on to the next round of the postseason in their respective classifications after winning in the second round last week. The two local AISA teams still standing – Class AAA’s Glenwood and Class A’s Chambers Academy – will be playing in state championship games in Troy on Friday.
As far as the AHSAA teams are concerned, three of the five local squads still standing will play their upcoming postseason game at home.
Below is a look at the six teams along with relevant postseason numbers for them as well as their next opponent. The number beside each team refers to their playoff seeding in their respective region:
AHSAA Class 7A - Semifinals
No. 2 Auburn High Tigers (9-3, 4-2) at No. 1 Central-Phenix City Red Devils (11-1, 6-0)
Second Round Results: Central beat Prattville 24-6; Auburn beat McGill-Toolen 26-0
2018 Playoff Results: Central won the state championship; Auburn lost in the quarterfinals
Playoff History Between Teams: Central won the only previous playoff meeting 48-9 in the second round in 2016
Coach’s Postseason Records: Central’s Jamey DuBose is 30-9 in his 14th trip to the postseason; Auburn’s Adam Winegarden is 11-10 in his 11th trip to the postseason
Program State Championships: Central won titles in 1993 and 2018; Auburn has never won
Class 6A – Quarterfinals
No. 1 Opelika Bulldogs (10-1, 5-0) at No. 1 Hueytown Golden Gophers (11-1, 6-0)
Second Round Results: Opelika beat St. Paul’s 20-10; Hueytown beat Eufaula 56-49 (OT)
2018 Playoff Results: Opelika lost in the quarterfinals; Hueytown lost in the second round
Playoff History Between Teams: First postseason meeting
Coach’s Postseason Records: Opelika’s Erik Speakman is 4-1 in his second trip to the postseason; Hueytown’s Greg Patterson is 2-1 in his second trip
Program State Championships: Opelika and Hueytown have never won a title
Class 2A – Second Round
No. 3 G.W. Long Rebels (10-2, 5-2) t No. 1 Reeltown Rebels (11-1, 6-0)
Second Round Results: Reeltown beat J.U. Blacksher 30-20; G.W. Long beat Luverne 28-13
2018 Playoff Results: Reeltown lost in the first round; G.W. Long did not make the playoffs
Playoff History Between Teams: Reeltown won the only previous playoff meeting 30-6 in the quarterfinals in 2000
Coach’s Postseason Records: Reeltown’s Matt Johnson is 3-3 in his fourth trip to the postseason; G.W. Long’s Scott Horne is 12-7 in his eighth trip
Program State Championships: Reeltown won titles in 1987, 2001 and 2009; G.W. Long has never won
Class 1A – Second Round
No. 1 Isabella Mustangs (12-0, 6-0) vs. No. 1 Lanett Panthers (11-0, 6-0) (at Ram Stadium in Valley)
Second Round Results: Lanett beat Elba 44-6; Isabella beat Millry 29-27 (OT)
2018 Playoff Results: Lanett lost in the quarterfinals; Isabella lost in the first round
Playoff History Between Teams: First postseason meeting
Coach’s Postseason Records: Lanett’s Clifford Story is 14-5 in his seventh trip to the postseason; Isabella’s Tate Leonard is 4-3 in his fourth trip
Program State Championships: Lanett won a title in 2017; Isabella has never won
AISA Class AAA – State Title Game
No. 3 Glenwood Gators (9-3, 2-2) vs. No. 2 Bessemer Academy Rebels (10-3, 3-1)
Semifinal Results: Glenwood beat Tuscaloosa Academy 17-7; Bessemer beat Monroe 45-27
2018 Playoff Results: Glenwood lost in the semifinals; Bessemer lost in the championship game
Playoff History Between Teams: Bessemer has won all three postseason meetings, the last being a 36-29 overtime victory in the semifinals in 2018
Coach’s Postseason Records: Glenwood’s Jason Gibson is 4-3 in his fourth postseason trip at Glenwood; Bessemer’s Josh Wright is 23-7 in his 11th trip
Program State Championships: Glenwood won titles in 1978, 1991 and 1992; Bessemer won in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2016
Class A – State Title Game
No. 2 Southern Academy Cougars (9-1, 3-1) at No. 1 Chambers Academy Rebels (11-1, 4-0)
First Round Results: Chambers beat Wilcox Academy 36-13; Southern beat Crenshaw Christian 17-14
2018 Playoff Results: Chambers won the state championship; Southern lost in the semifinals
Playoff History Between Teams: The teams have split their postseason meetings 2-2, with Chambers winning the last time 62-14 in the first round in 2016
Coach’s Postseason Records: Chambers’ Jason Allen is 18-13 in his 15th trip to the postseason; Southern’s Mike Smith is 3-3 in his fourth trip
Program State Championships: Chambers won a title in 2018; Southern won in 1977, 1986, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.