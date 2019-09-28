The Smiths Station Panthers were on the wrong end of a game-winning field goal Friday night, as Stanhope Elmore’s Dylan Presciti booted a 27-yard field goal as time expired to leave Smiths Station with a 20-17 defeat.
Smiths Station (2-4, 0-3) took the game by storm early but couldn’t maintain its lead in the second half.
After the two teams traded field goals through the first 13 minutes of action, the Panthers’ Zane Faulk picked up a fumble and ran it back 56 yards to put Smiths Station up 10-3 with 9:22 to go until halftime. Smiths Station quarterback Corey Minton stretched the lead to 17-3 when he scored on a one-yard run with 58 seconds left in the half.
From there, the Mustangs did all the scoring. Andrew Rines found the end zone on a one-yard run midway through the third quarter, and Stanhope Elmore (5-1, 2-0) tied the game on Tra Duncan’s 70-yard run with 2:40 to go in the third.
Smiths Station had a shot at a 41-yard field goal with 2:48 remaining in the fourth, but the kick was no good. From there, the Mustangs put together the game-winning drive that ended with Presciti’s second field goal of the evening.
Smiths Station plays at Jeff Davis in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl on Thursday.
