Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of stories catching up with former high school football stars from the Opelika-Auburn area as they prepare for another season at the collegiate level. Today’s story features Smiths Station alum Chad Strickland.
During his true freshman season at Eastern Illinois last fall, offensive lineman Chad Strickland encountered the same types of battles and obstacles that he did during his time as a Smiths Station Panther. Just like he did during his high school days, Strickland faced those battles all the same way: head-on.
Strickland wasted little time in becoming a mainstay on the offensive line for Eastern Illinois, as he started at left tackle in the Panthers’ season opener against Chattanooga. He ultimately started in nine of the team’s 11 games — having missed two games due to injury — and left the season feeling optimistic about his future as well as what’s coming down the line for the program.
“It felt good to be able to go in there and be able to start from the first game on. The people around me, they’re the ones who really helped me improve,” Strickland said. “I just can’t wait to get back up there with the rest of the guys and work out and just practice football. They’re my family now. I miss them, and I’m ready to get back up there and work for this next season of football — however it will unfold and however this new season will happen because of all the challenges going on in the world right now.
“However it happens, we’ll do it together.”
Strickland was a long way from home when he arrived in Charleston, Illinois, last summer, but his bond with his teammates and the others at the school kept him from getting homesick. He spent his early weeks with the team learning the speed of college football and improving his football IQ, which he said was possible thanks to his coaches and the team’s veteran offensive linemen.
Despite his inexperience, the coaching staff tabbed Strickland as the Panthers’ starting left tackle for their Aug. 29 battle with Chattanooga. While Strickland admitted he was nervous in the lead-up to the game, he said once he got on the field those fears quickly subsided.
“Once it started I wasn’t really nervous. I don’t know how to explain the feeling. I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I was going to be when I got out there,” Strickland said. “The atmosphere with my team, it just felt great to be out there with them. It felt great that they could rely on me to start at left tackle. I knew that a lot of people would really like the opportunity to be able to play Division I football and be able to start their freshman year. I was given a chance that not a lot of people have been given.”
Strickland started the Panthers’ first nine games before a setback arrived in the form of a right-ankle injury against Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 26. If the injury had to happen, it couldn’t have come at a better time for Strickland, as the team had a bye week the next week which allowed him a chance to heal up.
After missing EIU’s games against Tennessee State and Southeast Missouri, Strickland was back on the field.
Eastern Illinois finished the season 1-11, but Strickland didn’t discount the growth he saw within the team. He said the Panthers made tremendous strides over the course of the year, and their willingness to stay together despite the scoreboard not being in their favor can pay major dividends in the future.
Strickland was also satisfied with his own growth, especially how far he felt his game had come from that nerve-wracking start of the year to the Panthers’ final game at Austin Peay.
“There was a big difference, especially with what you would call the first-game jitters. By the end of the season, I felt a lot more confident in my playing skills,” Strickland said. “That’s one big thing about playing football: you have to be confident in yourself. In the beginning, I wasn’t as confident as I should have been, but by the end with the support of my team — especially with the older o-linemen — I really grew by the end of the season.”
Strickland explained he took lessons from his time at Smiths Station in order to stay positive through a trying season. The program struggled with two wins total in his sophomore and junior seasons, but by his senior year the Panthers rallied to post six wins — their highest win total since 2015. Strickland credited that progress to the fact that all the Smiths Station players kept fighting and working hard despite the circumstances.
Strickland’s growth in 2019 was evident to those who watched him all season. His work earned him a spot on Phil Steele’s Freshman All-America second team, an honor that Strickland did not take lightly.
“It felt great to know others thought I did well during the season and that they saw me grow throughout the year. I especially felt good since I got the honor even when I had to sit out for two games for my injury,” Strickland said. “I know I have a lot to prove this coming year.”
Strickland has stayed busy this offseason thanks to Zoom calls with the coaching staff, film study and daily workouts to make sure he returns to Charleston bigger and stronger. He’s excited to rejoin the team and catch back up with roommate Anthony Imperio, the former Auburn High standout who like Strickland also got to start on the offensive line as a true freshman.
Strickland expects Eastern Illinois to pick back up on offseason workouts sometime this month, and he’s eager for that day to arrive soon. His goals for this year’s squad is for everyone to work as hard as they can and for the team to grow together just as they did down the stretch last fall.
Strickland faced some considerable challenges as a true freshman, but he never batted an eye and did what he could to help Eastern Illinois play after play. With a year under his belt, he’s ready to return to the field and help the Panthers take the next step as a program.
“I know I’ll be nervous for (the first game) when it gets around here, but I’m ready just to see how our team has improved from last year,” Strickland said. “I can’t wait to show everyone else how our team has improved and come together. No matter what the outcome is, I hope we show that we’ve grown and we’re going to be able to work our hardest.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.