This time last year, Smiths Station linebacker Jordan Jones made a name for himself as one of the top local college football recruits. On Friday, Jones decided it was finally time to shut his recruitment down.
Jones committed to Georgia State, choosing the Panthers over offers from 10 other schools such as Troy, UAB and Tulane. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Jones is set to join a Panthers program that is well-versed in East Alabama talent, as the team signed Central-Phenix City alums Terrell Gordon and Mason Cook this winter.
“I felt like it was the best fit for me, and I really loved the relationship I had with the coach that was recruiting me (inside linebackers coach Brian Landis),” Jones said. “I felt very excited and pumped (when I committed). I can’t wait to get in on the action and to start my journey.
“It was pretty hard to narrow down my choices, but I just chose the best fit for me.”
Jones caught college coaches’ attention during the summer prior to his junior year, and he backed up the hype with a stellar campaign. Jones was a one-man wrecking crew on the Panthers’ defense in 2019, recording 98 tackles and two sacks in 10 games of action.
Jones’ play in Alabama’s highest classification earned him first team All-Area and honorable mention All-State recognition.
In Smiths Station head coach Mike Glisson’s opinion, Georgia State got an absolute steal by adding Jones’ commitment.
“They’re getting a top-notch player. I personally think that Jordan has the ability to be a Power 5 recruit. For whatever reason, he’s not right now,” Glisson said. “Number one, he is a tremendous young man. He’s going to do things right, and he’s going to do what you ask him. He’s going to do so humbly. He’s not a me guy. He’s a hard worker. He’s got a tremendous amount of athletic ability and talent mixed with smarts. He’s the total package. I’m very high on Jordan. I know I think he’s as good as most anybody around.
“He’s going to be something to watch. He’s going to be something special.”
Jones is eager to showcase his talent in Atlanta and become part of something great, but he still has work left to be done at Smiths Station. He said he’s spending this offseason focused on getting faster and improving his hip technique in anticipation for a productive senior season.
Jones is setting a high bar for himself and his teammates for 2020, saying he wants to record triple-digit tackles for the year and for the team to reach the postseason for the first time since 2013. It will take a lot of work to make both objectives happen, but taking on huge tasks is nothing new for Jones.
Now, it’s just a matter of working hard until he finally gets back under the lights with his Panthers teammates.
“I’m very excited to start back football,” Jones said. “It’s my last ride, and I’m hungrier than I’ve ever been.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.