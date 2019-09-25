Springwood running back OJ Tolbert doesn’t need much room to make something special happen when he has the ball. The Cornerstone Christian Chargers learned that lesson firsthand last month.
Tolbert took a hand-off to his right during the Wildcats’ game against the Chargers and found there was no hole to run through. Determined to still make a play, Tolbert reversed course, quickly cutting to his left toward the wide-open left side of the field.
By the time the Chargers finally pulled the junior tailback to the turf, Tolbert had ran his way well within Chargers’ territory.
“I made a cut, froze a linebacker up, ran it back on the opposite side of the field for about 50 yards,” Tolbert said. “I didn't score, but that was a highlight for me.”
Tolbert said most of the time when a defense pursues to the right, a running back can never change directions like that. Most of those running backs who try, however, are not OJ Tolbert.
Tolbert has put together another strong season for the Wildcats and has consistently been the team’s top rusher in 2019. He is fresh off an impressive showing against Autauga Academy in which he rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on AISA’s No. 1 team.
The Wildcats fell short of the win, but Tolbert managed to score from 80 and 75 yards out, respectively.
“He's an amazing compliment to coach (John) Gartman's style of offense,” Springwood quarterback Jordan Plank said. “If you look at Springwood football right now running the Wing-T, it's just smashmouth football. You need to get a running back that's going to run the ball hard. That's OJ in a nutshell. He's going to run the ball hard every play. Whether he has a hole or not doesn't really matter. He's going to get a couple yards every play.
“Just having that Iron Man kind of a running back is a really good complement to our offense.”
Tolbert came up at Springwood four years behind standout running back Shykee Thomas. Thomas ripped through defenses week after week for the Wildcats in 2016, eventually earning second team All-State honors as a senior.
Thomas stood out as a tailback for Tolbert to emulate, although Tolbert found himself pressing a little too much once Thomas graduated and Tolbert replaced him.
“When I started in the ninth grade, I was young. I just wanted to go, go, go,” Tolbert said. “For the past few years, my vision and my patience have been progressing. I'm more calm and more compact when I'm running the ball instead of running around like my head’s cut off and just trying to score every time. I'm putting myself in better positions to get positive yards and not negative yards.”
John Gartman stepped in as Springwood’s new head coach just before Tolbert’s junior season, bringing with him a run-heavy offense that fit Tolbert’s play to a T. Tolbert kept the Wildcats’ offense moving forward in 2018, ending the year with 137 carries for 1,006 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Gartman said he knew about Tolbert before he ever took over the Wildcats’ program. Once Gartman became Tolbert’s head coach, it didn’t take the tailback long to leave an impression on him.
“It's no secret I love to run the ball, so anybody who's a running back with me is going to get plenty of carries. OJ is a good kid. He's very smart. He's tough. He runs hard,” Gartman said. “He has good vision. He cuts very well. When we open things up for him, he slips through there real quick and gets upfield. He's got a very fluid running style to him.”
Tolbert and the Wildcats sit at 2-3 on the season, and they already know they’ll be going to the playoffs thanks to Evangel and Coosa Valley not fielding teams. Even though Springwood is guaranteed its first postseason berth since 2015, it’s not enough for the likes of Tolbert.
Tolbert and his teammates are dead set on hosting a postseason game, which would require finishing first or second in the region. It will take a lot for the Wildcats to make that happen, but as long as Tolbert is toting the rock, they’ll have a shot.
“With our offense, we're going to have to run the ball to win,” Plank said. “Having OJ, Kannon (Key) and Ethan (Plank) in the backfield, we're going to have to run to be able to win these next few games.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.