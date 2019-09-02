It was rivalry week for several local area teams, and the beating and banging between the schools has led to some changes in this week’s Prep Power Poll.
When the week was said and done Saturday night, the 18 schools in our coverage area posted an 11-7 record. Notasulga falls out of this week’s poll after a season-opening loss and is replaced by Springwood, which put together another impressive performance Friday.
This week’s rankings are as follows:
1. Central-Phenix City (1-1)
The Red Devils appeared to be in danger of dropping to 0-2 after a slow start against Cedar Grove in the Cam Newton C1N Classic in Atlanta on Saturday night. Despite the early issues, Central’s offense got back on track with the two-quarterback tandem of Tucker Melton and Trey Miles, the latter of whom threw the game-winning touchdown to E.J. Williams with 28 seconds left to secure a 24-20 win over Georgia’s defending Class 3A champions. Central begins region play this week when it hosts Smiths Station.
2. Lanett (2-0)
It was business as usual for the Panthers this week, as they shut out rival LaFayette 17-0 to blank the Bulldogs for the first time in the series since 2007. Quarterback Kristian Story helped the Panthers push past LaFayette courtesy touchdown passes to Jaquarius Houston and Larontavious Hurston. Lanett will start region play on the road this week at Wadley, which won eight games last season.
3. Chambers Academy (2-0)
The Rebels had a challenge on their hands in playing Class AAA Tuscaloosa Academy, but they proved they can handle any challenge at any time. Running back Braxton Allen was the star of the show for Chambers Academy, taking 27 carries for 225 yards and scoring the go-ahead touchdown to lift the Rebels over the Knights 35-28. Chambers Academy plays a non-region game at home against Abbeville Christian this week.
4. Opelika (2-0)
The Auburn-Opelika rivalry has featured some instant classics, and this year’s edition was no different. Quarterback Brody Davis led the Bulldogs’ offense through a highlight-filled fourth quarter on Friday, which ended with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Omar Holloway in the final minutes. The Bulldogs have faced two tough tests to start 2019 and have passed both with flying colors. They begin region play at Selma on Friday.
5. Glenwood (3-0)
It was another game and another blowout victory for the Gators, as they rolled past Lakeside 35-0 for Glenwood’s second shutout in three weeks. The Gators’ defense – led by defensive end Allandis Boyd and linebacker Justin Jackson – continues to hold offense’s at bay while quarterback Bryce Newman and running back Kye Robichaux set the standard on the other side. Glenwood travels to Georgia on Friday for a non-region matchup with Deerfield Windsor.
6. Auburn (1-1)
Although the Tigers came up just short in a 21-13 loss to Opelika, there were still positives to take away from their play. Sophomore quarterback Patrick McGlon showed he was capable of playing against some of the Tigers’ stiffest competition, and he kept Auburn in it with touchdown passes to Quay Nelms and Aaron Diggs. The defense also held Opelika in check for most of the contest and forced turnovers that could have put the Tigers over the top. Auburn looks to get back on track on Friday when it hosts Enterprise to begin region play.
7. Reeltown (2-0)
The Rebels found themselves in a dogfight against Dadeville on Thursday, but the home squad’s run-heavy offense proved too much for the Tigers in a 28-20 victory. Quarterback Iverson Hooks played a tremendous role in Reeltown finishing the job in the second half, which included a 65-yard rushing touchdown on the team’s first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. Reeltown hosts Fayetteville on Friday for the first game of region play.
8. Smiths Station (2-0)
The Panthers found themselves in a defensive deadlock for most of Friday’s game against Valley, but 10 fourth-quarter points helped Smiths Station reach 2-0 on the young season courtesy a 16-6 victory. Quarterback Corey Minton made plays when it was needed, which included a one-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and a 34-yard touchdown pass to Logan Galloway in the fourth. The Panthers have a huge test Friday when they travel to Central-Phenix City to open region play.
9. Beulah (2-0)
If there was ever a doubt about the Bobcats not keeping up the pace under new head coach Matt Johnson, there has been no reason for concern through two games. Beulah demolished Ellwood Christian 56-0 on the road Friday, which means Beulah has outscored its first two opponents 70-6. Sondriekus Cooper made the most of his carries Friday, taking three for 104 yards and three touchdowns. Beulah begins region play at Montgomery Academy, the team the Bobcats upset last year to truly prove they were a team to take notice of.
10. Springwood (2-0)
John Gartman’s second season as Wildcats head coach is off to a great start thanks to Friday’s 35-20 road win over Cornerstone Christian. OJ Tolbert showed why he’s one of the area’s standout running backs by taking 17 carries for 176 yards and one touchdown in the win. The Wildcats have a bye before travelling to Edgewood Academy to begin region play on Sep. 13.
