The AHSAA Super 7 football state finals are returning to Auburn this week.
Here’s what you need to know before you go to Jordan-Hare Stadium to watch one of the championship games:
Games
Wednesday
- Unified game at 3:30 p.m.
- 7A championship game: Central-Phenix City vs. Thompson at 7 p.m.
Thursday
- 3A championship game: Piedmont vs. Mobile Christian School at 11 a.m.
- 1A championship game: Lanett vs. Mars Hill Bible School at 3 p.m.
- 5A championship game: Pleasant Grove vs. Central Clay County at 7 p.m.
Friday
- 4A championship game: UMS-Wright vs. Jacksonville at 11 a.m.
- 2A championship game: Reeltown vs. Fyffe at 3 p.m.
- 6A championship game: Spanish Fort vs. Oxford at 7 p.m.
Tickets
Tickets for each day cost $12 online and $15 at the gate. Tickets are valid for all game on the day the ticket is for.
Tiger Walk
Since the state championships are in Auburn, each team will have a Tiger Walk prior to each game. The visiting team’s walk will begin about 2 hours and 15 minutes before kickoff.
The home team’s walk will take place about 1 hour and 45 minutes before kickoff.
Metal detectors
Fans will have to enter the stadium through gates with metal detectors similar to how fans enter Auburn University football games. Fans are encouraged to arrive about 30 minutes earlier than normal to accommodate for the metal detector lines.
Clear bag policy
The Southeastern Conference’s Clear Bag Policy is in effect for all Super 7 games. Fans may bring in a small clutch purse as well as a 12-inch by 6-inch by 12-inch clear tote bag or 1-gallon freezer bag.
Prohibited items
The following is prohibited from Jordan-Hare Stadium, according to AHSAA:
- Coolers
- Weapons
- Artificial noise makers
- Smoking
- Outside food and/or drink
- Umbrellas
- Video recorders or camcorders
- Computers
- Camera with telephoto lenses more than four inches long
- Flags/banners on poles
Parking
Due to Auburn University being open during the championship games, fans attended games that begin before 5 p.m. are asked to park in the Hay Field Lot at Donahue Drive and Lem Morrison, as well as the Seed Processing Lot located at Donahue Drive and College Street.
There will be a complimentary shuttle for fans parking in those lots. The shuttle will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday and will conclude two hours after the game ends.
The shuttle will begin running at 8 a.m. Thursday and Friday and will conclude two hours after the final game of each day ends.
Fans attending games that begin after 5 p.m. may park in Auburn University parking lots on a first-come, first-served basis.
