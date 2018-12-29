ASWA award finalists

Lanett quarterback Kristian Story, left, joins Auburn High defensive end Mohamoud Diabate, center, and Chambers Academy running back CJ Lyons, right, as finalists for awards from the ASWA in their respective classes.

 O-A News File photos

Finalists for the Back and Lineman of the Year in each respective AHSAA classification and the AISA have been released.

The Alabama Sports Writer’s Association’s list of finalists included three area players.

Auburn High defensive end Mohamoud Diabate is a Class 7A Lineman of the Year finalist for the second straight year. Diabate was named a first team selection last Sunday after accumulating 68 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 11 quarterback pressures for the Tigers as a senior.

Diabate was also selected to the 2019 All-American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance which will be played on Jan. 5 in San Antonio, Texas. He signed with the University of Florida on Dec. 19 during the early signing period.

Lanett junior quarterback Kristian Story was named a 1A Back of the Year finalist after helping lead the Panthers to a 10-2 record. A four star football prospect with over a dozen major Division I offers, Story threw for 2,434 yards and 40 touchdowns while adding 1,207 rushing yards and 16 more scores on the ground.

The final area athlete among the finalists is Chambers Academy running back CJ Lyons who is up for AISA Back of the Year. The senior running back helped the Rebels to their first state championship in school history and a perfect 13-0 season.

Lyons ran for 1,892 yards and 30 touchdowns on 122 attempts (15.5 average). He rushed for over 4,000 yards and 68 touchdowns in his career while maintaining an 11-yard per attempt rushing average.

The individual award winners will be named along with Mr. Football at a banquet in Montgomery on Jan. 15.

The full list of the finalists is as follows:

CLASS 7A

Back

Te'Darrian Murray, Lee-Montgomery

George Pickens, Hoover

Taulia Tagovailoa, Thompson

Lineman

+3 
Auburn High vs. Jeff Davis
Buy Now

Auburn's Mohamoud Diabate (11) gets pressure against Jeff Davis' offensive line. Auburn vs. Jeff Davis at Duck Samford Stadium on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.

Daevion Davis, James Clemens

Mohamoud Diabate, Auburn

Pierce Quick, Hewitt-Trussville

CLASS 6A

Back

Bo Nix, Pinson Valley

Tyquan Rawls, Wetumpka

Roydell Williams, Hueytown

Lineman

Vonta Bentley, Jackson-Olin

DJ Dale, Clay-Chalkville

Clay Webb, Oxford

CLASS 5A

Back

Zaye Boyd, Russellville

Javonta Leatherwood, Central-Tuscaloosa

CJ Yarbrough, East Limestone

Lineman

Fred Austin, Vigor

Jamin Graham, Etowah

Mark Hand, Briarwood

CLASS 4A

Back

JJ Evans, Montevallo

Darrian Meads, Hokes Bluff

Lee Witherspoon, North Jackson

Lineman

Will Breland, UMS-Wright

C.J. Person, Catholic-Montgomery

James Waller, American Christian

CLASS 3A

Back

Tony Amerson, St. James

Daquan Johnson, Flomaton

Ian Thies, Westminster Christian

Lineman

Ricky Samuel, T.R. Miller

Ja'Len Sims, Fultondale

Sean Smith, Piedmont

CLASS 2A

Back

Payton Anderson, Fyffe

Jaquon Kincey, Abbeville

Samario Rudolph, Cottage Hill

Lineman

Karron Daffin, Leroy

Arian Gregory, Luverne

Caleb Lyles, Fyffe

CLASS 1A

Back

Graderius Brown, Linden

Jermaine Brown, St. Luke's

+3 
Marengo at Lanett
Buy Now

Lanett's Kristian Story (4) runs with the ball in the first half. Marengo at Lanett on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

Kristian Story, Lanett

Lineman

Jah-Marien Latham, Pickens Co.

Colt Smith, Mars Hill

Tristen Thetford, Maplesville

AISA

Back

Tripp Carr, Autauga Academy

Carter Ledkins, Monroe Academy

CJ Lyons, Chambers Academy

+3 
Chambers Academy vs. Crenshaw Christian State Championship
Buy Now

Chambers Academy's CJ Lyons (1) accepts the championship trophy after winning the state championship. Chambers Academy vs. Crenshaw Christian in the AISA Class A State Championship on Friday, Nov. 16, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.

Lineman

Max Carter, Monroe Academy

Braxton Griffin, Bessemer Academy

Adarius Tolliver, Autauga Academy

