Finalists for the Back and Lineman of the Year in each respective AHSAA classification and the AISA have been released.
The Alabama Sports Writer’s Association’s list of finalists included three area players.
Auburn High defensive end Mohamoud Diabate is a Class 7A Lineman of the Year finalist for the second straight year. Diabate was named a first team selection last Sunday after accumulating 68 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 11 quarterback pressures for the Tigers as a senior.
Diabate was also selected to the 2019 All-American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance which will be played on Jan. 5 in San Antonio, Texas. He signed with the University of Florida on Dec. 19 during the early signing period.
Lanett junior quarterback Kristian Story was named a 1A Back of the Year finalist after helping lead the Panthers to a 10-2 record. A four star football prospect with over a dozen major Division I offers, Story threw for 2,434 yards and 40 touchdowns while adding 1,207 rushing yards and 16 more scores on the ground.
The final area athlete among the finalists is Chambers Academy running back CJ Lyons who is up for AISA Back of the Year. The senior running back helped the Rebels to their first state championship in school history and a perfect 13-0 season.
Lyons ran for 1,892 yards and 30 touchdowns on 122 attempts (15.5 average). He rushed for over 4,000 yards and 68 touchdowns in his career while maintaining an 11-yard per attempt rushing average.
The individual award winners will be named along with Mr. Football at a banquet in Montgomery on Jan. 15.
The full list of the finalists is as follows:
CLASS 7A
Back
Te'Darrian Murray, Lee-Montgomery
George Pickens, Hoover
Taulia Tagovailoa, Thompson
Lineman
Daevion Davis, James Clemens
Mohamoud Diabate, Auburn
Pierce Quick, Hewitt-Trussville
CLASS 6A
Back
Bo Nix, Pinson Valley
Tyquan Rawls, Wetumpka
Roydell Williams, Hueytown
Lineman
Vonta Bentley, Jackson-Olin
DJ Dale, Clay-Chalkville
Clay Webb, Oxford
CLASS 5A
Back
Zaye Boyd, Russellville
Javonta Leatherwood, Central-Tuscaloosa
CJ Yarbrough, East Limestone
Lineman
Fred Austin, Vigor
Jamin Graham, Etowah
Mark Hand, Briarwood
CLASS 4A
Back
JJ Evans, Montevallo
Darrian Meads, Hokes Bluff
Lee Witherspoon, North Jackson
Lineman
Will Breland, UMS-Wright
C.J. Person, Catholic-Montgomery
James Waller, American Christian
CLASS 3A
Back
Tony Amerson, St. James
Daquan Johnson, Flomaton
Ian Thies, Westminster Christian
Lineman
Ricky Samuel, T.R. Miller
Ja'Len Sims, Fultondale
Sean Smith, Piedmont
CLASS 2A
Back
Payton Anderson, Fyffe
Jaquon Kincey, Abbeville
Samario Rudolph, Cottage Hill
Lineman
Karron Daffin, Leroy
Arian Gregory, Luverne
Caleb Lyles, Fyffe
CLASS 1A
Back
Graderius Brown, Linden
Jermaine Brown, St. Luke's
Kristian Story, Lanett
Lineman
Jah-Marien Latham, Pickens Co.
Colt Smith, Mars Hill
Tristen Thetford, Maplesville
AISA
Back
Tripp Carr, Autauga Academy
Carter Ledkins, Monroe Academy
CJ Lyons, Chambers Academy
Lineman
Max Carter, Monroe Academy
Braxton Griffin, Bessemer Academy
Adarius Tolliver, Autauga Academy