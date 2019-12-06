Reeltown went down with one last fight.
And as the Rebels looked around the state title game as they made their last stand, there was no one else they’d have rather been standing with than each other.
Reeltown lost 56-7 to powerhouse Fyffe in the Class 2A state championship game on Friday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, but as always, the night was just as much about the journey — one that, for Reeltown, was a near-10-year journey back to the state title game.
It took a tight-knit cast of talented seniors to make it happen this year, led by stars Cameron Faison and Eric Shaw, but it also took the work of up-and-comers like sophomore quarterback Iverson Hooks, and the rest of the Rebels part of a special program in Reeltown.
“I can’t say enough about them,” Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson said moments after the game. “I’m truly proud of them. I love them like my own.”
So does a town. Earlier this week, Faison shared a photo from 2011 of many of the same players celebrating with trophies at around 10 years old after winning a championship in Reeltown blue.
“It’s been special,” Faison said postgame. “We’ve been playing together since about six years old.
“It’s a blessing,” he said, choking back a tear. “I’m going to miss these boys.”
Johnson took over the program in 2016, taking the reins from legendary former coach Jackie O’Neal, whose name now hangs on the stadium there behind the school.
Friday night, Johnson brought Reeltown back to the state championship game for the first time since 2010.
And he did it with the first group he’s coached all the way through their careers at Reeltown. Faison and Shaw and the rest were freshmen when Johnson took over in 2016.
“For these guys right here to buy in to get us back to that — now, it’s just taking it to the next step,” Johnson said.
Reeltown jumped from the first round of playoffs last year to the championship game in the fifth round this year. Reeltown hadn’t been past the second round of the playoffs since 2012 — until this November, when the Rebels reeled off their magical run to the title game.
That included a wild 29-28 overtime win over Leroy in the state semifinals on Reeltown’s home field at Nix-Webster-O’Neal Stadium — one no one there will soon forget.
“I never thought I would be here right now — without them,” Hooks said, of those seniors that mentored him. “They used to always tell me to keep my head up.
“It’s been a blessing, playing with them forever.”
Friday night, there was no better place to end it than at the state championship game.
