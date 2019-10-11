In an instant, Lee-Scott saw the avalanche tumbling down.
In the same breath, the Warriors got a glimpse of the mountainous challenge still left ahead of them.
Tuscaloosa Academy used back-to-back scores within seconds of each other in the third quarter to pull away and beat Lee-Scott 24-0 on Friday night at Judd Scott Field — sinking the Warriors with a game-breaking sequence, and offering up to Lee-Scott a clear picture of what it’s going to take to compete at the top level of the AISA’s Class AAA.
Tuscaloosa Academy powered to 4-3 on the season and 2-0 Class AAA-Region 1, still undefeated against Class AAA teams. Lee-Scott fell to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the region — in its bid to compete with teams like Tuscaloosa Academy come the playoffs.
It was a one-score game midway through the third when Tuscaloosa Academy broke open Friday night’s game. The Knights faced a fourth-and-1 play at the Lee-Scott 14-yard line in that pivotal moment, before Mason Mulanix broke through for a game-changing touchdown. Moments later, Lee-Scott fumbled on its next play from scrimmage, and Tuscaloosa Academy raced in another touchdown from 18 yards out to stretch what was a 7-0 lead to a 21-0 advantage in less than a minute’s time on the game clock.
That big swing dropped Lee-Scott, which held tight to take a 7-0 game into the halftime break before Tuscaloosa Academy powered away there in the third.
“We’ve got to execute better and we’ve got to get better,” Lee-Scott head coach Robert Johnson said. “So when you play one of the best teams — or the best team — we’ve just got to learn that you can’t play the way we played tonight.”
Johnson told his team in the postgame huddle that he considers Tuscaloosa Academy the best team in Class AAA. The Warriors knew they weren’t run off the field though, and with more work, they can visualize competing at that level.
Johnson knows the talent level at Tuscaloosa Academy as well as anybody. He coached Tuscaloosa Academy for eight years before joining Lee-Scott in the offseason.
“We played hard,” Johnson said, after being greeted by plenty of smiling, familiar faces from the other sideline. “We made some mistakes — fit some things wrong and that hurt us. But that’s a great ball team we played — very well coached, did a really good job.
“We just couldn’t quite hold up in the second half.”
On another night, and after some more work out on the practice field, Lee-Scott can see itself holding off that avalanche and climbing that mountain.
Tuscaloosa Academy rolled up 323 yards of offense while holding Lee-Scott to 179 yards of its own.
Tuscaloosa Academy’s losses this season have come to Class A’s Chambers Academy, Class AA’s Autauga Academy and a team from Mississippi.
Lee-Scott continues region play next week at Bessemer Academy.
“We’ve got a rule: 24 hours to celebrate a win, 24 hours to mourn a loss, and then you just get back to work,” Johnson said. “So I think these guys are going to come back to work and get ready to go, and that’s all we’ve got to do.”
SCORE BY QUARTERS
TA 0 7 14 3 —24
LSA 0 0 0 0 —0
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
TA—Whitt Winfield 17 run (Sidney Becher kick), 11:44
Third quarter
TA—Mason Mulanix 14 run (Sidney Becher kick), 6:08.
TA—Phil McDuff 18 run (Sidney Becher kick), 5:12.
Fourth quarter
TA—Sidney Becher 32 field goal, 10:42.
