VALLEY — The Valley Rams defense stifled Greenville’s run-heavy offense in their Friday-night matchup, overcoming some costly second-half turnovers and winning 20-14.
The second-half of Friday night’s Region 2-5A clash with the Greenville Tigers was nothing to write home about for the Rams’ offense. After a first-half in which Valley ran the ball at will and suffocated the Tigers’ offense, they handed Greenville multiple opportunities to come storming back.
Coming out of halftime, the Rams had a commanding 20-point advantage over the Tigers. But soon after a quick three-and-out and two fumbles within their own 25-yard line on three consecutive drives, Greenville was knocking on the door.
“We came out in the second-half and shot ourselves in the foot a little bit,” Valley head coach Buster Daniel said. “We made a bunch of young mistakes, and it cost us.”
The first of those young mistakes came on their own 13-yard line when junior running back Josh Heath fumbled a handoff, setting up a manageable field for a Tigers’ offense that struggled moving the ball all night. The next drive, Greenville’s Demonte Bedgood, turned a failed lateral into a 25-yard scoop-and-score for the Tigers, quickly shaving the Rams’ lead to just six.
Despite this hectic start to the third-quarter, Valley’s defense never wavered and held the Tigers scoreless for the rest of the game.
Coach Daniel credited the win to his defense. “I can’t say enough. Those guys were tremendous.”
Valley’s Jaiden Hamlin and the Valley defensive front were the backbone of the Rams’ success Friday night. Hamlin came through and made a big stop on a fourth-and-two late in the fourth-quarter when the Tigers were threatening to take the lead. Overall, the defense allowed only 83-total yards on the game with seven tackles-for-loss, giving the offense enough cushion to come away with a win.
Not to be outdone, Valley running-back BJ Baker boasted 151-yards rushing on the night with two touchdowns, many of which came on two crucial drives late in the fourth-quarter while the Rams milked the clock. The Rams’ running-back-turned-quarterback, KD Hutchinson also added to their running success, posting a 50-yard touchdown run late in the first-quarter.
“That was the old BJ,” praised coach Daniel of Baker’s performance Friday night. Daniel handed Baker the keys to close out the game, telling him: “This game’s on you.”
Coach Daniel didn’t regret that decision, as Baker bulldozed through the Tigers’ front for four crucial first downs, securing the Rams victory.
“We’ll take a win, it wasn’t pretty in the second-half, but a win’s a win.”
After starting off 0-2, Valley has now claimed two-straight region wins and heads to Ozark next Friday to take on region opponent Carroll, while Greenville travels to Rehobeth next week.
Valley 20, Greenville 13
V — 13 7 0 0 - 20
G — 0 0 14 0 - 13
1st Quarter
V — BJ Baker 36-yard run (XP no good), 4:57
V — KD Hutchinson 50-yard run (XP good), 2:29
2nd Quarter
V —Baker 6-yard run (XP good), 1:51
3rd Quarter
G – Jamar Jackson 7-yard run (XP good), 5:39
G - Demonte Bedgood 25-yard fumble return (XP good), 4:42
