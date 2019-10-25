For the last two years, the Valley Rams have ended every workout and practice with two words: “Region champs.” Tonight, the Rams get their chance to make that motto their reality.
Valley (5-3, 4-1) hosts Charles Henderson (4-3, 4-1) with the Region 2-5A championship on the line. A victory by the Rams would mark their first region title since 2011; A Charles Henderson win, meanwhile, would give the Trojans their first title since 2013.
The Rams have been in the driver’s seat in the region throughout the fall, but they enter tonight’s game off their first region loss of the season. Valley struggled in a 12-7 loss to Rehobeth last week, as Rams running back BJ Baker provided the team’s only touchdown.
For Valley head coach Buster Daniel, it wasn’t very hard to understand how Rehobeth came out on top.
“The biggest thing is Rehobeth just flat outplayed us. They wanted it more than we did at the time,” Daniel said. “We didn’t do things very well on offense. They found a couple holes on defense. They gashed us with some straight dives and just kept the ball away from us. Offensively, it was kind of like going back to the Lanett game. We made a lot of mistakes and just didn’t execute very well.”
The good news for the Rams was the loss meant little as far as their region title hopes, though a loss to Charles Henderson could mean starting the playoffs on the road. The better news is Daniel has been pleased with the response at practice, as the Rams have moved on from the subpar performance in preparation for their most important region game of 2019.
Given Charles Henderson’s talent, it’s evident Valley has to be ready for a 48-minute dogfight.
The Trojans have been playing well in the second half of the season and enter the game having won two of their last three games. Daniel credited Charles Henderson with being very athletic and boasting a big defensive front and an offense with players who can break a big play at any given time.
Daniel pointed to Charles Henderson receiver Javen Hill and defensive linemen Derrius Northcutt, Jalon Woods and Caleb Guice as potential difference-makers in the game. He also commended the team’s linebacker corps for their pursuit and lauded the secondary as one capable of playing man coverage with little issue.
In order to come out on top, Daniel stressed being able to stop the Trojans’ run game and not allowing Charles Henderson to make big plays with their quick passing game. Daniel felt the offense as a whole was off against Rehobeth, and he called for all 11 men on offense to focus in and show up ready to play.
The Rams are well within reach of a region championship that would set the team up well for the postseason. Having said that, Daniel and his players know they’ll have to beat a talented Trojans squad to make it happen.
“It’s there’s to take, but Charles Henderson is not going to give it to you. You’ve got to go out and take it,” Daniel said. “It would be huge for this program. It would give our guys all kinds of confidence. That would go a long, long way for their confidence not only this year but down the road knowing that they can be region champs and they compete in the region we play in every year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.