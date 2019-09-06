Thank you for Reading.
The Valley Rams found themselves in a defensive struggle with Beauregard in both teams’ region opener on Friday. That is, until running back KD Hutchinson touched the football.
Hutchinson made the most of his first carry against the Hornets, taking a snap from center and racing downfield on a 56-yard touchdown run. Hutchinson’s score set the standard for Valley (1-2, 1-0), which relied heavily on its run game to take a 27-0 victory.
PHOTO GALLERY: See photos from the Valley vs. Beauregard football game in a gallery at the end of this story.
GONE! KD Hutchinson takes the shotgun snap and takes off on a 56-yard TD run. Valley leads Beauregard 6-0 4:00 2Q pic.twitter.com/5ucDDCZMq7
“I came out of the backfield, and there was room. My receiver had a good block. We work on stuff a lot of times, and with repetition it comes to effect in the game,” said Hutchinson, who had four carries for 87 yards and one touchdown. “(Near the end of the run) I was just like, 'God, let me get out of this.' This whole game, from start to finish, it ain't nothing but God. That's the only person you can lean on.”
Both teams traded possessions through most of the first half until Hutchinson stepped out on the field. The sophomore raced to his left, outran defenders well into Beauregard territory, juked out one Hornet then spun out of an attempted tackle from another.
By the time Hutchinson finally hit paydirt, the damage was 56 yards and a 6-0 Rams lead with 4:00 left before halftime.
Joshua Heath followed with a nifty run of his own on Valley’s next possession. On the third play of the drive, Heath ran straight up the middle of the field and avoided two would-be shoestring tackles on an 81-yard touchdown run.
“I just saw the hole. I made one move, and I just saw the open field,” said Heath, who had 13 carries for 143 yards and one touchdown. “I had to score.”
After BJ Baker crossed the goal line on the two-point conversion, the Rams led 14-0 with 1:02 to go in the second quarter.
Beauregard (0-3, 0-1) didn’t lack for offensive firepower, but an inability to finish drives flared up again and again. The Hornets had two first-half drives end right at the Valley goal line, the last one being the most painful.
Quarterback Cason Blackmon led the one-minute offense down the field, and the possession looked promising when he hit Jay Goodson inside the Valley 10-yard line. Goodson shimmied past one Ram but had the ball knocked loose on the 1-yard line, allowing the Rams to fall on the ball in the end zone for a touchback.
Blackmon was 20-for-40 passing for 276 yards with one interception. The Hornets had 377 yards of offense but also had two turnovers and failed to convert on five fourth-down plays.
“It was just some mental things that we had. We didn't execute inside that red zone like we needed to. It wasn't due to a lack of effort — it was just maybe doing a little too much,” Beauregard head coach Rob Carter said. “We'll watch film and correct those mistakes. I'm still proud of these kids. They don't ever quit.”
As Beauregard searched in vain for a breakthrough, the Rams kept rolling on.
Baker joined the fun with 9:19 to go in the third quarter, running up the gut on a 14-yard touchdown. Baker followed that touchdown up with another in the fourth, this one from five yards out.
Baker finished the victory with 20 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
Valley head coach Buster Daniel said the Rams finish every practice and workout with two words: “Region champs.” While there is still plenty to accomplish in order to make the statement a fact, the road victory over the Hornets was the first step in the right direction.
“It's exciting,” Daniel said. “If you talk about it, you can be about it. We had to start and win the first one. That was big to our kids. They deserved it because we played well in the second half.”
