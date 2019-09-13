Josh Heath
Valley
>> Position: Running back
>> Year: Junior
>> Height/Weight: 5-foot- 4, 175 pounds
>> What he did: Heath carried the ball 13 times for 143 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. Valley used its powerful running game to pick up its first win of the season, 27-0, in Beauregard.
>> In his own words: “That game meant a lot for us because that was our first region game. So, we had to start off strong, get the 27-0 win against Beauregard. So, we want to win the region. Our motto is “region champs” so we’re going to try to get there and go get region champs.”
>> Voting: Heath received 787 out of 1,586 votes (49.6 percent of the vote).
