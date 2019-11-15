VALLEY – “Bottom line, we were out-maned tonight,” Valley coach Buster Daniel said following a 41-7 loss in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs against Ramsey.
“That’s a great football team over there. We didn’t play well and when you do that against good football teams the result is usually like what we got tonight.”
Ramsay made its presence known from the start as they had running back Jeffrey Rowser run in a touchdown just two minutes into the game. Valley couldn’t match the energy of Ramsay’s defense as they forced a three-and-out on its first drive of the game. Ramsay’s offense was hungry for more and made its way back into the end zone before the quarter was over.
This touchdown featured a long pass from quarterback Kisean Johnson as he sat in the pocket for just a few seconds before throwing it to wide receiver Jaylin Peterson.
Valley’s second quarter was full of fumbles, two of which caused Ramsay touchdowns. Ramsay picked up a fumble on Valley’s 18-yard line, which turned into a touchdown just two plays later. Within less than a minute Valley fumbled again and the ball was picked up and ran for a 40-yard return giving Ramsay an ever bigger lead.
Valley was down four touchdowns going into the second half, but Ramsay dared to make it even more. Valley’s first drive resulted in another 3-and-out. Both sides faced unsportsmanlike conduct penalties as well as a sideline warning against Valley.
That pushed Ramsay even closer to the goal line and resulted in another touchdown from Rowser. Just as Valley seemed to have another chance that chance was taken as the punt returner fumbled the ball and it was picked up by Ramsay yet again.
Johnson threw for his first incompletion of the night after the pocket started to collapse on him, but this was quickly made up for with a 20-yard pass to Peterson. Ramsay gave Rowser another opportunity to run it up the middle all the way down to the 2-yard line. Valley’s defense couldn’t hold another off as Rowser found himself in the end zone again.
Valley refused to be shutout, however. With just two minutes left in the game, the ball was handed to Dalton Dunn who then ran it 19 yards and picked up Valley’s lone touchdown of the night.
“We’ve got seven seniors who’ve done a great job for us and have been here the whole time I’ve been here,” Daniel said. “They were great leaders. I’m going to miss them, but we do have a young team and we’ve got to learn from our mistakes.
“I’m really excited about our kids, the majority of our team is sophomores and juniors. I’m excited about what the future holds for these guys.”
Ramsay will be continuing in the Class 5A Playoffs as they face Pleasant Grove next week.
Ramsay 41, Valley 7
R - 14 14 13 0 — 41
V - 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
R - Jeffrey Rowser 2-yd carry (XP good), 9:43
R - Rowser 2-yd carry (XP good), 4:35
Second Quarter
R - Kameron Ivory 2-yd carry (XP good), 8:07
R - Jalen Belcher 40-yd fumble return (XP good), 7:53
Third Quarter
R - Rowser 37-yd carry (XP good), 8:51
R - Rowser 1-yd carry, 6:12
Fourth Quarter
V - Dalton Dunn 19-yd carry (XP good), 2:13
