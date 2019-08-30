Last season, the Valley Rams and Smiths Station Panthers were two of the area’s bounce-back teams. Tonight, they square off as each program tries to take the next step.
Valley travels to Smiths Station for a 7 p.m. CT matchup in Panther Stadium at T.C. Britton Field. The two programs have faced off 37 times over the years, including last season when Smiths Station blanked Valley 27-0.
Smiths Station (1-0) prepares for its first home game of 2019 coming off the heels of a dominant Week 1 win The Panthers made quick work of Russell County, putting a damper on new Warriors head coach Mark Rose’s first game by taking the 34-6 victory.
Smiths Station head coach Mike Glisson said he was pleased with the team’s overall aggression and the speed he saw on defense. Although the offense was sloppy at first, he came away content with the offense’s work, particularly the running backs.
Glisson said the Panthers have a trio of ball carriers that bring a little something different to the table when they get the ball in their hands.
“LC (Harris), he's not a big kid but he's very strong. He's thick, and he's going to hit it screaming straight ahead. He's just a workhorse,” Glisson said. “Jara Nelms, he's kind of a slasher. He's going to make people miss and ends up gaining yards he probably shouldn't gain. Derrick Jefferson, who is our big back at 6-1, 193 pounds, has breakaway speed.
“You've got one who's a slasher, one who can just go the distance and one who's a workhorse. I think that's a good combination.”
Valley (0-1) enters the matchup coming off a tough loss to rival Lanett. Rams head coach Buster Daniel said his team’s youth was evident against the Panthers, as the players were noticeably amped up and seemed to let the moment get the best of them at times in the 25-21 loss.
Even though the Rams missed out on a victory, Daniel saw aspects of the game that were positive. He commended the defensive effort led by safety Josh Bailey’s 12 tackles, and he thought quarterbacks Gabe Harmon and Will Kennedy handled the challenge well.
Daniel was also impressed with K.D. Hutchinson, who scored twice with a 62-yard rushing touchdown and an 85-yard kick return touchdown.
“K.D. had a great game,” Daniel said. “He's going to be a big part of our offense along with a couple other guys. We have to find a way to get him the ball. We've got four or five guys on the offensive side that can make big plays for us like that — we just have to figure out how to get them the ball.”
Daniel knows the Rams will have to play well to hang with Smiths Station. He pointed out the Panthers are a big team that is very well coached, something Valley learned the hard way one year ago.
For Daniel, the key tonight is not letting the Panthers’ rushing attack generate big chunks of yards.
“We've just got to try and hold on,” Daniel said. “They're going to be bigger than us up front. They're going to try and pound out three and four (yards) a pop and control the clock. I think that's what their plan is. Last week against Lanett, our run stop was pretty good. I feel pretty good there, maybe not stopping the run but slowing it down.”
Glisson, meanwhile, named Hutchinson and running back BJ Baker as two Valley players who can go the distance at any point in the game. He stressed corralling those two players as well as his offensive line opening up holes against a Rams defensive line featuring 6-foot-4, 295-pound tackle Jaden Hamlin.
Daniel admitted last season that the Panthers surprised Valley with their improved play. Now, it’s the Rams who hope to turn heads in this matchup.
“We know Smiths Station is a 7A school, and they're on the rebuild also. Coach Glisson and his staff over there is doing a great job,” Daniel said. “If we can somehow pull off an upset against these guys, it would get our guys so confident going into region play next week. It would mean so much.”
