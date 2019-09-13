The Valley Rams enter tonight’s Region 2-5A matchup with Greenville after a big win to start region play last week. The Rams just missed topping the Tigers last season; now, they’re eager for a true breakthrough.
Valley (1-2, 1-0) hosts Greenville (2-1, 1-0) for both teams’ second region game of 2019. The Rams come into the contest after a 27-0 victory against Beauregard; Greenville, meanwhile, beat Tallassee 33-7.
The Rams bowled over the Hornets last week by putting up 344 yards of offense, the majority of which came on the ground. Valley running backs KD Hutchinson, Josh Heath and BJ Baker would not be denied when they got the ball in their hands, leading to four touchdowns on the ground.
Valley’s strong running game left head coach Buster Daniel optimistic about using the stable of running backs going forward.
“Everybody knows about BJ. Everybody knows about KD now. Josh, he stepped up (against Beauregard),” Daniel said. “Now going down the road in the future, we've got three guys we can give the ball to and be happy about it.”
The Rams’ strong play on offense was matched by a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort against the Hornets. Although Beauregard racked up 390 yards of offense, the Hornets never reached the end zone thanks to two turnovers and five turnovers on downs.
Daniel commended his defensive players’ efforts, especially defensive lineman Jaden Hamlin and the entire Rams’ secondary.
“Our guys, we gave up a couple big plays. Some of that was because of what Beauregard was doing against us,” Daniel said. “Our guys would get backed up but would just bow their necks and just wouldn't let them in the end zone. They were just being real stingy down there. I was real proud they kept them out of the end zone.”
Now, Daniel is looking for the defense to step up against one of the region’s best.
Greenville put together an 11-3 season last fall and started region action last Friday with a 33-7 win over Tallassee. Daniel said the Tigers graduated several offensive skill players from 2018, but this year’s team remains talented and extremely athletic.
The Rams were short-handed against Greenville last season and still nearly pulled off the road win. In order to get the victory this time, Daniel stressed limiting mistakes.
Valley was clean as far as turnovers are concerned last week, while Beauregard gave the ball away twice. Daniel stressed limiting turnovers and penalties against the dangerous Tigers as well as his young football team continuing to make progress.
The Rams have not been shy about saying the goal for 2019 is to be Region 2-5A champions. Tonight, they’ll get a good sense of whether or not they are ready to make that objective a reality.
“If we beat the region champs, it brings confidence. The guys will truly understand that they can beat good football teams week in and week out,” Daniel said. “That's why I make them chant ‘Region champs’ every time we get through with workouts and every time we get through with practice.
“To beat Greenville this week would go a long way toward accomplishing our goal.”
