The Valley Rams locked horns with the Marbury Bulldogs on Friday night for the Rams’ homecoming game, and sophomores BJ Baker and KD Hutchison made sure that homecoming wasn’t spoiled.
Baker and Hutchison combined for four first-half touchdowns as Valley built a big lead and coasted to a 48-28 victory.
The Rams (4-2, 3-0) could not have drawn up a much better start with their defense forcing a Marbury (3-2, 1-1) three-and-out and BJ Baker exploding to the outside for a long touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. A missed extra-point left the score at 6-0.
The teams exchanged punts before Marbury answered Valley’s big play with a big play of its own. Dantavius Bristow slipped out of the backfield on a wheel route, and Bulldogs quarterback Jessie Caver found the wide-open tailback for the game equalizer. An extra-point gave Marbury a 7-6 lead with just over four minutes to play.
The big plays weren’t finished yet, with Hutchinson taking the ball 54 yards for a touchdown on a keeper. Another miss on the point-after resulted in Valley’s lead standing at 12-7.
The Valley defense remained strong and got the ball right back to the offense with a three-and-out.
On the first drive of the second quarter, it was Baker’s turn to lead the offense. The Rams scored on a 10-play, 67-yard drive with Baker responsible for 60 of those yards, including the final three with a touchdown run. A failed conversion had the score at 18-7 in favor of the Rams with 7:07 left in the first half.
The Rams kept grinding the clock after forcing a Bulldogs’ turnover on downs, and Hutchinson capped an 11-play drive with an 11-yard touchdown run with just 41 seconds to go before intermission.
If there was a glaring weakness for the Rams in the first half, it was the kicking game. Valley managed to settle down in the second half with a pair of extra points capping of touchdown drives to build the lead to 38-7 in the third quarter.
Quinn Vega answered a Marbury touchdown with the field goal as Valley was able to get its starters some rest in the second half.
Marbury added a couple scores to get within 41-28, but the Rams added an insurance touchdown to leave Valley with a 20-point victory.
Valley will get back to region play next week when the Rams host Tallassee on Friday night. Tallassee (2-2, 1-1) is coming off a bye week.
