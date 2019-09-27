Thomas Whatley said he knew it from the first play of the game: This would be Lee-Scott’s night.
Paint the town Warrior red — on a homecoming victory.
Whatley ran for 307 yards and four touchdowns and Lee-Scott Academy rolled over Pike Liberal Arts 52-21 on Friday at Judd Scott Field, dancing into the late hours celebrating the Warriors’ homecoming event and first home game of the season.
PHOTO GALLERY: See photos from the Lee-Scott vs. Pike Liberal Arts game in a gallery at the end of this story.
Lee-Scott leapt to 3-2 in its first season under head coach Robert Johnson.
This was Lee-Scott’s best game so far, junior quarterback Wilks Fisher said after the win. Johnson said he’s seen his team grown every week, adapting to what’s new.
Now with new wind in the sails, the Warriors are convinced they can push even further — after the dance, of course.
“Enjoy it,” Johnson told his team. Then: “Nothing stupid,” he ordered.
Whatley piled up his numbers on 20 carries. He powered in a four-yard touchdown to cap Lee-Scott’s opening offensive series of the game — then another later in the first quarter after a Pike answer to put Lee-Scott back up two scores, all on Lee-Scott’s way to building a 35-7 halftime lead.
Whatley broke free for runs of 75 yards and 52 yards on Lee-Scott’s first two series of the third quarter to help put the game away.
“He’s a tank,” said his quarterback, Fisher, on the field after the win. “He’s a big leader on our offense, too. He really makes sure everybody does their job and keeps their head up and pushes forward. And he had a great game tonight.”
Lee-Scott’s won two straight after a 1-2 start and then a region-opening win over Morgan Academy on Sept. 13. The Warriors take another step outside region play next week at Northside Methodist.
“Each week, we take it slowly, and we’re getting better each week. That’s the main key,” Whatley said, after being pulled out of the locker room. He got there in a hurry. He must’ve been trying to get to that dance.
“We’re definitely improving,” Johnson said, on what proved to be a night for celebration for his team. “There’s no doubt. Offensively, defensively, the kids are just understand. We’re getting stronger.
“But I think the biggest thing is understanding that the kids are starting to believe.”
Lee-Scott went 0-11 last year before Johnson arrived on campus. After Friday night’s win, there’s no doubt the Warriors have plenty reason to believe again.
After Whatley’s opening score, Mailon Reese punched in a two-yard touchdown to put the Warriors up 13-0. Pike Liberal Arts fired back, connecting on a 38-yard passing touchdown to make it a 13-7 game, but Whatley answered right back. On the next play from scrimmage, Whatley raced 48 yards to the Pike 32-yard line, and then two runs and a pass later, Whatley broke free for a 13-yard touchdown to push Lee-Scott back ahead by two scores. Fisher ran in a two-point conversion on a swinging-gate look to make it 21-7.
“We really worked together as a team and kept our heads up when it wasn’t going our way—and really strived and pushed forward when it was,” Fisher said.
“So far this season, this is our best win.”
Just before the half, Whatley scored his fourth and final touchdown, punching in 10-yard score to make it 35-7 with 36 seconds left before the break.
“I was really proud,” Johnson said. “I thought our offensive and defensive lines really controlled the game.”
SCORE BY QUARTERS
PLA 7 0 7 7 — 21
LSA 21 14 9 8 — 52
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
LSA—Thomas Whatley 4 run (conversion failed), 10:54.
LSA—Mailon Reese 2 run (Britton Whatley kick), 8:31.
PLA—Davis Allen 38 pass from Drew Nelson (Scott Renfroe kick), 5:53.
LSA—Thomas Whatley 13 run (Wilks Fisher run), 3:41.
Second quarter
LSA—Thomas Whatley 16 run (Britton Whatley kick), 5:44.
LSA—Thomas Whatley 10 run (Britton Whatley kick), 0:36.
Third quarter
LSA—Britton Whatley 26 field goal, 7:37.
LSA—Garrett Keller 14 run (kick failed), 5:11.
PLA—Chip Faircloth 28 run (Scott Renfroe kick), 2:16.
Fourth quarter
PLA—Chip Faircloth 20 run (Scott Renfroe kick), 7:05.
LSA—Patrick Futch 55 run (Mailon Reese pass from Wilks Fisher), 3:36.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.