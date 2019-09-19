Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days. This is your last free article this period. On your next article we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days. This is your last free article this period. On your next article we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MONTGOMERY — The Auburn High offense couldn’t find a rhythm against Jeff Davis on Thursday, leaving the Tigers to make the most of any and all mistakes by the Volunteers. Luckily for Auburn, Jeff Davis was more than willing to help the road team’s cause.
The Tigers took full advantage of several first-half Jeff Davis miscues in order to fend off the pesky Volunteers in a 42-22 victory. Auburn (3-2, 2-1) truly took the game over in the second quarter, when Jeff Davis (0-4, 0-2) botched a snap on a punt, lost a fumble on a run and was tackled for a safety all within 37 seconds of game action to gift the Tigers 16 points.
“It was really big for us. We had four turnovers in the first half, so we were very fortunate to go into halftime up nine. That string of plays got us going,” Auburn High head coach Adam Winegarden said. “It got us a little lead there before the half. That was obviously a big part of the game.”
PHOTO GALLERY: See photos from the Auburn vs. Jeff Davis high school football game in a gallery at the end of this story.
Auburn and Jeff Davis battled back and forth early in the action, but the tide finally turned in the Tigers’ favor late in the second quarter.
Trailing the Volunteers 13-9, the Tigers managed to force a quick three-and-out to force a Jeff Davis punt deep in Volunteers’ territory. After a bad snap on a punt went through the end zone in the first quarter, the Volunteers’ punter couldn’t handle this snap and was tackled on the 4-yard line.
Auburn running back Aaron Diggs couldn’t get to the end zone fast enough after that. Diggs took a hand-off on the Tigers’ first play of the possession and pushed the pile forward to put Auburn in front 16-13 with 2:09 to go until halftime.
Jeff Davis looked to answer Auburn’s score just as it had done repeatedly in the first half, but the Volunteer drive fell to pieces on the third play. Facing a 3rd-and-7, the Volunteers tried to make something happen until the ball was knocked loose, allowing KeJuan “Cherry” Cason to recover it on the Jeff Davis 22-yard line.
Once again, Diggs went to work. Diggs took the carry, broke a tackle as he ran to the right then hit pay-dirt on a 22-yard touchdown run. The score pushed Auburn to a 23-13 lead with 1:39 left on the clock and left the Volunteers completely shell-shocked by how quickly the game had been turned upside down.
“The o-line just opened it up for me,” Diggs said about his second touchdown. “They blocked great, and I just took advantage of what they did for me.”
Although the Tigers’ offense as a whole was shaky, Diggs stood out as one of Auburn’s most reliable players in the victory. Diggs got his first touches in the second quarter and made the most of every time he touched the ball, ending the night with 26 carries for 149 yards and four touchdowns.
Diggs’ second score gave the Tigers a 10-point lead. As impressive as the body blows to the Volunteers were, Auburn wasn’t done making Jeff Davis pay, either.
After a mishap on the ensuing kick return left Jeff Davis on the 4-yard line, Auburn’s Lee Gregg recognized a quarterback keeper and raced toward the end zone. He hit Marcus Webb and brought the Volunteer quarterback down before he could cross the goal line, giving Auburn its second safety of the night and padding the lead to 25-13.
Jeff Davis’ Juan Cardenas managed a 24-yard field goal just before halftime to cut the Tigers’ lead to 25-16.
The unusual run of points to close the first half capped off a sloppy quarter and a half by both teams.
After the bad snap through the end zone put Auburn up 2-0, the Tigers answered back with the night’s first touchdown when Matthew Caldwell hit Billy Meadows on a 13-yard pass. The Volunteers wasted no time in responding, as Webb hit Terrance Reed in stride down the middle of the field for a 50-yard score.
The score stayed 9-7 in Auburn’s favor until about three minutes to go in the second quarter. Webb found some first-play magic again, this time connecting with Reggie Summage for a 55-yard score.
The Webb-to-Summage connection put Jeff Davis ahead 13-9 with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter. It was the Volunteers’ first — and ultimately last — lead of the night.
Auburn took all the help it could get on a night in which the offense struggled to find any sense of consistency, especially in the early goings. The Tigers played reckless with the football early, leading to three interceptions thrown and a fumble lost as well as a failed fourth-down conversion well within field goal range in the first half.
Those problems were minimized or even outright negated thanks to short fields and points carelessly allowed by the Volunteers. Auburn ended the night with 264 yards of offense.
Diggs’ performance helped Auburn hold off a Jeff Davis team that gave the Tigers a scare early on. Although the offense had its share of mistakes, the good news is Winegarden and the other Tigers coaches get to fine tune after another region victory.
“It's just a thing you've got to keep practicing. You have to keep talking through game situations and working on ball security,” Winegarden said. “Nobody makes any mistake in a game on purpose, and everybody wants to win. Those are things we just have to go back and keep working on.”
Auburn High 42, Jeff Davis 22
AUB — 9 16 7 10 - 42
JD — 7 9 0 6 - 22
1st Quarter
AUB — Special teams safety, 6:26
AUB — Billy Meadows 13-yard reception from Matthew Caldwell (XP good), 0:56
JD — Terrance Reed 50-yard reception from Marcus Webb (XP good), 0:45
2nd Quarter
JD — Reggie Summage 55-yard reception from Webb (XP no good), 9:03
AUB — Aaron Diggs 4-yard run (XP good), 2:09
AUB — Diggs 22-yard run (XP good), 1:39
AUB — Defensive safety (Lee Gregg tackle), 1:32
JD — Juan Cardenas 24-yard field goal, 0:11
3rd Quarter
AUB — Diggs 5-yard run (XP good), 4:19
4th Quarter
AUB — Josh Owsley 37-yard field goal, 11:54
JD — Summage 16-yard reception from Webb (2-point no good), 6:32
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.