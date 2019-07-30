After five seasons as Auburn High’s boys soccer coach, Bill Ferguson is taking on an additional role in leading soccer at the school.
Ferguson has been named the head coach of the Auburn girls soccer program. Ferguson replaces Lauren Wooten, who led the program in 2019 and is now the head coach at Hewitt-Trussville.
Ferguson will be the team’s third head coach in three seasons following Sophie Stargel’s departure at the conclusion of the 2018 season. Ferguson is coming off a 2019 season in which the boys team won 11 games and reached the second round of the state playoffs.
“First of all, we're thrilled and really excited about this opportunity. It kind of presented itself in May when we were informed that coach Wooten would be leaving the program to move closer to family,” Ferguson said. “It was at that point where my wife (Riana) and I kind of had discussions and prayed about it and felt like, man, this could be a really amazing door that's opening to get an opportunity to lead both sides and kind of cover Auburn high school soccer as a whole.”
Ferguson takes the helm of a Lady Tigers team that had a standout season in 2019. Auburn won 17 games in 2019 and reached the Class 7A semifinals, where it fell to McGill-Toolen 2-0.
Ferguson had gotten to know his new players well from the boys and girls’ teams traveling together and from helping Wooten throughout the spring season. When the job became vacant, Ferguson thought about the talent coming back and was immediately intrigued.
“They made it to the Final Four last season and are returning a majority of those players,” Ferguson said. “This is a really competitive team. This a team with a lot of players who have been successful at every level they've competed at up to this point. They've got motivated parents who are really supportive. That was something that made us feel like it would be exciting from day one.”
Ferguson welcomes the challenge of leading soccer at Auburn High, and he has high hopes for both programs in the future. Ferguson’s new team was two wins away from winning the state title, and he expects them to be in the running for the trophy again next spring.
“The goal is clear — both teams playing for a state championship. That is our goal every year,” Ferguson said. “From a soccer standpoint, we're working on structuring a coaching staff that is going to allow these really talented players to shine. Personally, we'll just have more invested on both sides.
“From a program perspective, we have a lot of exciting goals as far as community outreach and character development that we want to bring and continue to add to a great group of young ladies.”