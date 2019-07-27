Several local athletes from the Tri-City Striders, a club track and field team based in Phenix City, showed out at the AAU National Club Championship in Kissimmee, Florida, earlier this month. The result of their trip to ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex was 18 of the athletes earning All-American status and several earning spots at nationals.
The Striders’ sprint medley team was among those who produced standout performances in the meet. Despite never racing the spring medley before, team members Dontavious Thomas, Quandaveus Gilliam, Rod Winfrey Jr. and Shermar Taylor wowed onlookers with a finals time of 3:32.43, good enough for second place.
As if the sprint medley showing wasn’t enough, the four men took fourth in the 4x400-meter race and eighth in the 4x100.
“We were prepared for the moment,” Taylor said. “It was our first time running together because we all go to different schools and live in different states. We all went down there and did our best and put together a good time.”
“It was really great,” Thomas said of the sprint medley run. “We were smiling and real happy. It was something we had never done before. To come out and do that was an awesome experience.”
These four runners weren’t the only Striders to impress.
Several of the team’ female athletes stood out with their finishes, including Hannah Gibson’s second place in the long jump and sixth in the triple jump, Jaidaiaya Wright’s sixth in the 3,000 racewalk, Aleysia Lee’s eighth in the high jump and ninth in javelin, and Angel Sanks’ eighth in the 1,500 race walk.
On the boys’ side, Thenorris Thomas took third in the 3,000 racewalk, fourth in shot put and fifth in the discus. Additionally, Ryan Steele took sixth in the 1,500 racewalk and 10th in the 800.
The Striders’ athletes at the competition were in the age ranges of 8 years old and under all the way up to 18. According to Striders coach Spivey Green, Gibson, Deja Delaine, and Olivia Gibson will compete in the Junior Olympics held in Greensboro, North Carolina, starting today through Aug. 3.
“We started out in November with the goal of getting to nationals this year,” Green said. “It was tremendous for us this year. We took 30 student athletes to club championships. Eighteen of those student athletes were brand-spanking new and had never competed before — not even locally.
“That was a tremendous success to have 30 student-athletes go down and have so many medal and become All-Americans. It was just tremendous.”
Below is the full list of Striders who earned All-American status down in Kissimmee:
Trent Abron; Aiyanna Carmona; Mkiyah Conners; Casey Core; Jakayla Fields; Hannah Gibson; Olivia Gibson; Quandaveus Gilliam; Alesyia Lee; Mariah McCord; Angel Sanks; Ryan Steele; Shermar Taylor; Dontavious Thomas; Thenorris Thomas; Destiny Thompson; Rod Winfrey Jr.; Jaidiaya Wright