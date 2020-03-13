The Alabama High School Athletic Association released a statement Friday evening announcing all athletic activities will be suspended for two-and-a-half weeks starting Wednesday, March 18.
The AHSAA’s announcement comes after Alabama governor Kay Ivey announced a state of emergency that included a two-and-a-half week break for all public schools.
“Based on the governor’s and the Alabama State Department of Education’s (ALSDE) directives to close all schools across the state for a period of 2.5 weeks beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020, all athletic events including but not limited to contests, practices, weightlifting and conditioning are hereby suspended during this time. The last date for any athletic activity will be Tuesday, March 17,” the statement read. “The AHSAA will continue to work with the ALSDE, Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Center of Disease Control (CDC) and the AHSAA Medical Advisory Board (MAB) to analyze the status of the current health situation.
“At the end of the 2.5 week school closure period, the AHSAA will reevaluate health conditions and determine the status of spring sports championship play.”
The association’s announcement comes after the AHSAA had announced Friday morning plans to continue play but to limit attendance at athletic events to no more than 500 people.
Prior to the announcement in the evening, the association had already made a few other significant changes. The Alabama-Mississippi All-Star basketball games in Clinton, Miss., on Friday night were officially closed to the public, and the AHSAA's Hall of Fame banquet was pushed back from March 16 to June 22.
Thursday was an odd one at sporting events around the area as athletes, coaches and fans wondered if that day's games would be the last of the season. Auburn High baseball coach Matt Cimo said he did not address that possibility with his team prior to the Tigers' 9-3 loss to Austin, instead saying it was a situation out of their control.
“That’s everybody’s conversation, you know?” Cimo said about the season’s uncertainty. “You can’t control the uncontrollable. That’s something that we can’t control, so whatever we’re told to do we’ll do it. This is something serious.”
Even after Friday’s initial announcement, coaches and teams remained skeptical about what would ultimately come to pass regarding their scheduled games.
A tweet sent out by Smiths Station's baseball account Friday morning summed up the sentiment among the local athletes: "Play each game like it may be your last one."
Play Each Game like it may be your last one. #PantherPride pic.twitter.com/cnH8MP9v3o— Smiths Station Baseball (@SmithsStationBB) March 13, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.