After a long regular season, the boys and girls basketball teams from 14 local high schools are gearing up for their most important games so far this year.
Monday marks the start of a week filled with area tournament games, which will determine who advances to the subregional round of the state tournament of all seven of the AHSAA’s classifications. Three of those teams — the Auburn High boys, the Central-Phenix City girls and the Opelika girls — have already clinched spots in the subregionals thanks to finishing first in a three-team area during the regular season.
Local fans are in luck, as 11 of the 28 local teams will be hosting their respective area tournament.
Below is the comprehensive list of local area tournaments. All times listed are Central Time.
BOYS
Area 4-7A (Auburn High)
Thurs., Feb. 6 — Smiths Station vs. Central, 6 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 8 — Game 1 winner vs. Auburn, 6 p.m.
Area 6-6A (Russell County)
Wed., Feb. 5 — Benjamin Russell vs. Opelika, 5 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 7 — Game 1 winner vs. Russell County, 5 p.m.
Area 4-5A (Tallassee)
Tue., Feb. 4 — Brewbaker Tech vs., Valley, 5 p.m.
Tue., Feb. 4 — Beauregard vs. Tallassee, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 6 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Area 7-3A (Dadeville)
Tue., Feb. 4 — B.B. Comer vs. Randolph County, 5 p.m.
Tue., Feb. 4 — Beulah vs. Dadeville, 6:30 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 6 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Area 8-2A (Central-Coosa)
Tue., Feb. 4 — Reeltown vs. Thorsby, 5 p.m.
Tue., Feb. 4 — Fayetteville vs. Central-Coosa, 6:30 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 6 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Area 9-2A (LaFayette)
Wed., Feb. 5 — Horseshoe Bend vs. Ranburne, 5 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 5 — Woodland vs. LaFayette, 6:30 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 7 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Area 6-1A (Lanett)
Tue., Feb. 4 — Loachapoka vs. Notasulga, 5 p.m.
Tue., Feb. 4 — Wadley vs. Lanett, 6:30 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 6 — Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
GIRLS
Area 4-7A (Central-Phenix City)
Wed., Feb. 5 — Auburn High vs. Smiths Station, 5:30 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 7 — Game 1 winner vs. Central-Phenix City, 6 p.m.
Area 6-6A (Opelika)
Tues., Feb. 4 — Benjamin Russell vs. Russell County, 5 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 6 — Game 1 winner vs. Opelika, 5 p.m
Area 4-5A (Valley)
Tues., Feb. 4 — Brewbaker Tech vs. Tallassee, 4 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 4 — Beauregard vs. Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 6 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m
Area 7-3A (Beulah)
Mon., Feb. 3 — BB Comer vs. Dadeville, 5 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 3 — Randolph County vs. Beulah, 6:30 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Area 8-2A (Reeltown)
Mon., Feb. 3 — Thorsby vs. Central-Coosa, 5 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 3 — Fayetteville vs. Reeltown, 6:30 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Area 9-2A (Ranburne)
Tues., Feb. 4 — LaFayette vs. Horseshoe Bend, 5 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 4 — Woodland vs. Ranburne, 6:30 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 6 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Area 6-1A (Loachapoka)
Mon., Feb. 3 — Lanett vs. Notasulga, 5 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 3 — Wadley vs. Loachapoka, 6:30 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
