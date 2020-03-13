The Alabama High School Athletic Association released a statement Friday morning updating the association’s plans for spring sports due to the coronavirus. The AHSAA plans for all sanctioned sports to continue but with stipulations regarding crowd size.
“As explained within previous correspondence, the AHSAA is closely monitoring statewide conditions regarding COVID-19 with the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE), Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), and the Center of Disease Control (CDC),” the statement read. “Based on the ADPH’s recommendation and in accordance with information sent to public schools from the ALSDE, events with 500 or more in attendance from outside the school’s student body should be canceled or limited to the recommended number.
“Compliance regarding this recommendation is the responsibility of local schools and school boards.”
[2/2] pic.twitter.com/HEaVMIC35o— AHSAA (@AHSAAUpdates) March 13, 2020
Additionally, the AHSAA provided answers to several questions regarding spring sports.
If schools have canceled all extra-curricular activities, the association emphasized that practice and competition for any sport are a school and school system decision and should be based on recommendations from the ADPH. Presently, the AHSAA plans on spring sports to have their regularly-scheduled championships but have formed a Spring Sports Contingency Committee to develop alternative options for championship play if necessary.
Once those contingency plans have been developed, schools will be notified of championship qualifications to ensure all teams have equal opportunity to participate. If one team in a contest opts to not play due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, the AHSAA will not count that as a forfeit.
The association’s statement comes four days after initially saying it was “closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the state and surrounding states. While there has not been a confirmed case of this new virus within our state, we are in constant contact with state officials who are monitoring the situation and providing updates.”
While the AHSAA's spring seasons are essentially a full-go, the association did make a few other significant changes shortly after releasing its statement. The Alabama-Mississippi All-Star basketball games in Clinton, Mississippi, on Friday night are officially closed to the public, and the AHSAA's Hall of Fame banquet was pushed back from March 16 to June 22.
The AHSAA's announcement brought much-needed clarity after athletic directors, coaches and players remained uncertain just what the sanctioning body had in mind.
The timing was particularly chaotic for schools such as Auburn High School, which began its spring break on Monday. Auburn City Schools athletic director Dan Norton said Wednesday that they were essentially watching and waiting just like the AHSAA was at the time.
"We'll be getting our guidance through our administration at the central office. (Our last update) was just basically letting us know to keep a heads up for that information as it comes forward," Norton said. "At this point, there was nothing. They were monitoring the situation with the state, and at this point there were no changes."
On Thursday, Opelika High School athletic director Mike Pugh referred to an official school statement, which read, "The Opelika City Schools plan on having a regular school day on Friday, March 13, 2020, and dismiss for spring break. Students should plan to return to school on Monday, March 23, 2020. If for any reason those plans change due to decisions made by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the State Department of Education regarding Coronavirus COVID-19, parents will be notified by school messenger and through the local media."
Thursday was an odd one at sporting events around the area as athletes, coaches and fans wondered if that day's games would be the last of the season. Auburn High baseball coach Matt Cimo said he did not address that possibility with his team prior to the Tigers' 9-3 loss to Austin, instead saying it was a situation out of their control.
Please don’t end our season...it’s my last year playing with my best friends— Lex (@CosgroveLex) March 13, 2020
“That’s everybody’s conversation, you know?” Cimo said about the season’s uncertainty. “You can’t control the uncontrollable. That’s something that we can’t control, so whatever we’re told to do we’ll do it. This is something serious.”
A tweet sent out by Smiths Station's baseball account prior to the association's announcement summed up the sentiment among the local athletes: "Play each game like it may be your last one."
Play Each Game like it may be your last one. #PantherPride pic.twitter.com/cnH8MP9v3o— Smiths Station Baseball (@SmithsStationBB) March 13, 2020
