With the AISA boys and girls state basketball tournaments now in full swing, six local teams remain in the hunt for a coveted championship.
Action between the association’s three classifications pick up Monday, as Class A’s play resumes and the Chambers Academy basketball teams battle it out in the quarterfinals.
Below are the upcoming quarterfinal games for all six teams. All games will be played in the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery, and all times listed are Central Time.
BOYS Class AAA
No. 1 Glenwood vs. No. 2 Bessemer Academy, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
No. 2 Lee-Scott vs. No. 1 Tuscaloosa Academy, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Class A
No. 1 Chambers Academy vs. No. 2 Wilcox Academy, 10:30 a.m. Monday
GIRLS Class AAA
No. 1 Lee-Scott vs. No. 2 Bessemer Academy, 9 a.m. Wednesday
No. 2 Glenwood vs. No. 1 Tuscaloosa Academy, 3 p.m. Wednesday
Class A
No. 1 Chambers Academy vs. No. 2 Wilcox Academy, 9 a.m. Monday
