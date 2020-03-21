Small School All-Area Team
FIRST TEAM
Feliah Greer, Jr., F, LaFayette
>> 5-7
>> Greer was once again dominant for the Lady Bulldogs, as she averaged 28 points and eight rebounds per game to help LaFayette make it to the state regional semifinals for the first time in 13 years. Greer’s efforts have led to her being named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Small School Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Breanna Glaze, So., G, Lanett
>> 6-2
Glaze became one of the Lady Panthers’ go-to players in the 2019-2020 season and was pivotal in the team’s 10-win season. She finished the season just a shade under averaging a double-double by putting up 17 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while also averaging 2.9 assists per contest.
Chloe Johnson, So., G, Lee-Scott Academy
>> 5-8
>> Johnson transferred to Lee-Scott from Tuscaloosa Academy and wasted little time in establishing herself as a true playmaker for the Lady Warriors. Johnson averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game and recorded six double-doubles and three triple-doubles to help the Lady Warriors win the Class AAA state championship.
Makayla Langston, So., F, Reeltown
>> 5-11
>> Langston might have only been a sophomore this winter, but she played beyond her years for a Reeltown squad that proved it was a team to beat in Class 2A. Langston averaged a double-double per night with 13 points and 11 rebounds per game to help Reeltown win 17 games and reach the regional semifinals.
O’Daisha Richardson, Sr., G, Loachapoka
>> 5-6
>> Richardson was as aggressive as they come defensively this winter, as she registered 115 steals to set the tone for a Loachapoka squad that won 25 games. The senior was no slouch offensively, either, averaging 10 points with 4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.
Britten Stephens, Jr., F, Chambers Academy
>> 6-0
>> Stephens was a crucial part of a Chambers team that captured 16 victories and reached the Class A state championship game for the first time in program history. Stephens ended the season averaging 12 points and 8 rebounds per game while also contributing 54 steals. #DoItForCrowe
SECOND TEAM
McKayla Barber, Sr., G, Springwood
>> 5-9
>> Barber excelled for Springwood during a season in which the Lady Wildcats battled with some of AISA’s top teams night after night. The Faulkner signee averaged 11 points and 2.4 rebounds per game for the 13-win Springwood squad.
Taniya Haynes, Sr., Reeltown
>> 5-8
>> Haynes proved to be a crucial player for a Reeltown team that took home an area tournament championship and fought its way into Montgomery. Haynes ended her high school career with a strong season, averaging 13 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest.
Alyse Madden, Jr., F, Lanett
>> 6-3
>> Madden overcame a gunshot wound to her shoulder over the summer and came back strong for a talented Lanett team. At the season’s end, Madden had averaged 15.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Trinity Pulliam, Fr., F, Loachapoka
>> 5-11
>> Pulliam might have only been a freshman for the Lady Indians this season, but she certainly didn’t shy away from taking on the upperclasswomen she lined up against. By the time her freshman year came to a close, she had 8.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game as well as a team-high 135 blocks.
Katie Suarez, Sr., G, Glenwood
>> 5-7
>> Suarez was a driving force for a Lady Gators team that once again reached the Class AAA state championship game. She made plays game after game and ended her high school career by averaging 12 points and three rebounds per contest as part of a 19-win team.
Sterling Tucker, So., F, Lee-Scott Academy
>> 5-10
>> Tucker proved to be a playmaker throughout a season in which the Lady Warriors will never forget. She averaged 9.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game and contributed 11 points and six rebounds in Lee-Scott’s state championship game victory over Glenwood.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Brandy Phillips, Beulah; Lexi Smith, Chambers Academy; D'Aja Caldwell, Dadeville; Mya Brooks, Glenwood; Alahbra'J Todd, LaFayette; Mary Baxley Smith, Lee-Scott Academy; Tytiana Clemons, Loachapoka; Destiny Brown, Notasulga; Diyanna Newton, Reeltown; Tori Patillo, Springwood
Large School All-Area Team
FIRST TEAM
Olivia Porter, So., G, Auburn High
>> 5-8
>> Porter further established herself as the Lady Tigers’ go-to player one year after leading the team to the Class 7A state semifinals. Auburn reached the quarterfinals in 2019-2020 thanks to Porter, who averaged 19 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while recording 135 steals. Porter’s play led to her being selected as the Opelika-Auburn News’ Large School Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Kaitlyn Bryant, Jr., F, Opelika
>> 6-0
>> Bryant came back strong after a stellar sophomore season and once again helped Opelika reach the Class 6A semifinals. She ended her junior season by averaging 11 points and 6 rebounds per game while also recording 85 steals for a 27-win Lady Bulldogs squad.
Jasmyn Burts, So., G, Central-Phenix City
>> 5-7
>> Burts was part of a talented Lady Red Devils team that battled among the best of the best in Class 7A and made it all the way to the Final Four in Birmingham. She averaged 10 points and 4 rebounds per game while also recording a team-high 130 steals.
Ananda Hughley, Sr., G, Opelika
>> 5-9
>> Hughley battled her way through injuries late in the year and still managed to lead Opelika deep into the state tournament. At the year’s end, Hughley had a team-high 12 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds per contest.
Ana Magby, Sr., G, Valley
>> 5-7
>> Magby ended her high school career on a high note with a 17-win Lady Rams squad that reached the regional semifinals. In addition to joining the 1,000 career points club, she averaged 9.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
Sierra Roberts, Sr., G, Central-Phenix City
>> 5-6
>> When Central needed a big play this season, Roberts was usually the one who delivered it. Roberts was one of several important seniors for Central, and she ended her high school career by averaging 12 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game.
SECOND TEAM
Syriah Daniels, 8th, G, Auburn High
>> 5-8
>> Daniels proved this season she was not afraid to go up against opponents who were three or four years older than her. When the Lady Tigers’ season ended in Montgomery, Daniels walked away having averaged 7.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
Arteria Florence, Sr., F, Valley
>> 5-6
>> Florence showed she was a force to be reckoned with early in the year and kept up that pace throughout the season. She ended her high school career with Valley by averaging 11 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
LaDajah Huguley, So., G, Opelika
>> 5-4
>> Huguley might not be the biggest player on the court, but she never failed to find a loose ball or to make a shot when Opelika really needed one. She ended her 10th-grade season by averaging 8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on a talented Opelika team.
Anajah Patrick, So., F, Valley
>> 5-6
>> Patrick was yet another young Valley player who stood out as someone the Lady Rams can count on in the years to come. At season’s end, Patrick had recorded 6.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
Haley Sanders, So., G, Opelika
>> 5-9
>> Sanders became Opelika’s go-to scorer deep into the state tournament as part of a squad that had several players stand up when the time called for it. Sanders goes into her junior year after averaging 10.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in addition to 73 steals.
Claire Worth, Sr., G, Opelika
>> 5-10
>> Worth was Opelika’s floor general yet again, and her play at point guard helped direct Opelika to its third consecutive trip to the state semifinals. Worth ended her time as a Lady Bulldog by averaging 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Coral Halanych, Auburn High; Brianna Harris, Auburn High; Tamarrah Bryant, Beauregard; Ashanti Thomas, Beauregard; Eryn Johnson, Central-Phenix City; Nya Upshaw, Central-Phenix City; Evita Debrow, Opelika; Khamyri Jordan, Smiths Station; Jy Teriuna McKinnon, Tallassee
