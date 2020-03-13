All-State Johnson

Lee-Scott Academy's Chloe Johnson prepares to shoot a free throw during the AISA Class AAA state championship game in Montgomery's Cramton Bowl Multiplex on Saturday, February 15.

 JORDAN D. HILL jhill@oanow.com

The Alabama Sports Writers Association has released its 2019-2020 All-State girls basketball teams for all classifications.

Among the 10 area schools that were represented, two area athletes – Lee-Scott Academy’s Chloe Johnson and Glenwood’s Mya Brooks – were named to the first team in their respective class. A total of 12 area players were named to the first team, second team or honorable mention squads.

One coach, Opelika’s Devin Booth, was named the Coach of the Year. Booth, who just finished her 11th season at Opelika, received the honor for Class 6A after leading the Lady Bulldogs to the state semifinals for the third straight year.

The full list of All-State selections is as follows:

CLASS 7A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park, Sr., G, 6-0

Aniya Hubbard, Hoover, So., G-F, 5-9

Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., G, 6-0

Kelsey Thompson, Davidson, So., G, 5-9

Nya Valentine, McGill-Toolen, Jr., G, 5-3

Second-team All-State

Emily Bowman, Huntsville, Sr., C, 6-6

Kennedi Hawkins, Florence, Sr., F, 5-10

MG Lymon, Foley, Jr., G, 5-6

Olivia Porter, Auburn, So., G, 5-8

Ariel Thompson, Theodore, Sr., F, 6-1

Third-team All-State

Bri Hodges, Austin, Sr., C, 5-11

Reniya Kelly, Hoover, Fr., G, 5-5

Kaitlyn Knight, Foley, Sr., G, 5-5

Elissa Murry, Theodore, Sr., G, 5-5

Sierra Roberts, Central-Phenix City, Sr., G, 5-6

Honorable mention

Jasmyn Burts, Central-Phenix City, So., G, 5-7

Camille Chase, Spain Park, So., G, 5-6

Alyah Postma, Lee-Montgomery, So., G, 5-3

Emma Smith, Vestavia Hills, So., G, 5-7

Coach of the Year

Will Copeland, Florence

CLASS 6A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Elsie Harris, B.C. Rain, Sr., G, 5-6

Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green, Sr., F, 5-10

Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula, Jr., G, 5-9

Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals, Jr., G-F, 6-1

Jamya Tyus, McAdory, Sr., G, 5-7

Second-team All-State

Alexis Andrews, Park Crossing, So., G, 5-8

Caroline Bachus, Athens, So., F, 6-3

Bre'Anna Rhodes, Carver-Montgomery, Jr., F, 6-0

Kassidy Schnoer, Homewood, Sr., C, 6-2

Randrea Wright, Carver-Birmingham, Jr., G, 5-8

Third-team All-State

Anna Katherine Eastman, Cullman, Sr., G, 5-4

Alexis Hudgens, Dothan, Jr., G, 5-8

Ananda Hughley, Opelika, Sr., G, 5-9

Kylie Neil, Fort Payne, Jr., F, 5-8

Fantaisa Wilson, Northridge, Fr., G, 5-6

Honorable mention

Kristin Brown, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., G, 5-7

Tatyanna Davis, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., F, 6-1

MaKenzie Hill, Hazel Green, Sr., G, 5-8

Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle, So., G, 5-8

Coach of the Year

Devin Booth, Opelika

CLASS 5A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson, Sr., G, 5-7

Quintasia Leatherwood, Central-Tuscaloosa, Sr., G, 5-3

Destinee McGhee, Madison Academy, Sr., C, 6-2

Samira Moore, Charles Henderson, Sr., C, 6-3

Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield, So., F, 6-0

Second-team All-State

Aaliyah Austin, Faith Academy, Sr., F, 6-2

Keiara Griffin, Ramsay, Sr., F, 6-0

Jaden Langford, Madison Academy, Sr., G, 5-8

Jirah Rogers, East Limestone, Jr., F, 6-1

Sakyia White, Central-Tuscaloosa, Sr., F, 6-2

Third-team All-State

Destiny Garrett, Pleasant Grove, Sr., G, 5-4

Mia Hollingsworth, Hamilton, 8th, G, 5-8

Naomi Jones, Jackson, Fr., C, 6-3

Sidney Stephen, LeFlore, Sr., G, 5-7

Maggie West, Shelby Co., Sr., F, 5-9

Honorable mention

Renijah Brown, Marbury, Jr., G, 5-7

Miriam Oldacre, West Point, Sr., G, 5-7

Coach of the Year

John Welborn, West Point

CLASS 4A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Allasha Dudley, Anniston, Jr., G, 5-6

Madie Krieger, Rogers, So., G, 5-6

Shamari Thirlkill, Deshler, Sr., G, 5-4

Jenna Walker, Priceville, Jr., G, 5-8

Jada Watkins, Sumter Central, Jr., G, 5-9

Second-team All-State

Adrianna Galloway, Headland, Sr., G, 5-6

Asia Barclay, Anniston, Jr., F, 6-1

Ke'Asia McKinney, Childersburg, Sr., F, 5-10

Taylor Smith, Sipsey Valley, Sr., G, 5-6

Jordyn Starr, Cherokee Co., Sr., G, 5-5

Third-team All-State

Kayla Broom, Jacksonville, Jr., G, 6-0

Laura Lee Keener, Central-Florence, Sr., G, 5-4

Kiana Montgomery, Anniston, Sr., F, 6-2

Chloe Siegel, Deshler, Fr., G, 5-6

Chardai Watkins, Sumter Central, So., G, 5-9

Honorable mention

Darian Bell, Ashford, Sr., G, 5-10

Kristen Shields, Hokes Bluff, Sr., F, 5-5

Emma Kate Smith, Trinity, Fr., G, 5-7

Coach of the Year

Jana Killen, Deshler

CLASS 3A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian, So., G, 5-8

Molly Heard, Pisgah, So., F-G, 5-11

Jemeriah Moore, Midfield, Sr., G, 5-10

Ruthie Smith, Lauderdale Co., Fr., C, 6-1

Emma Kate Tittle, Winfield, So., G, 5-6

Second-team All-State

Morgan Holland, Susan Moore, Sr., G-F, 5-8

Emma Hood, Pleasant Valley, Sr., F, 5-8

Allie Kelley, Straughn, Jr., F, 5-9

Kelly Pickett, Hanceville, Sr., G, 5-6

Aleria Smith, T.R. Miller, Sr., C, 5-10

Third-team All-State

Kallie Allen, Phil Campbell, Sr., G, 5-9

Skye Harris, Pike Road, Jr., G, 5-7

Hallie Holmes, Susan Moore, Jr., G, 5-7

Shekinah McDaniel, Providence Christian, Sr., G, 5-5

Chloe Womack, Pisgah, Sr., F-G, 5-9

Honorable mention

Madi Caddell, Montgomery Academy, Jr., G, 5-7

Ja'Nazsia Nettles, T.R. Miller, Sr., G, 5-4

Coach of the Year

Carey Ellison, Pisgah

CLASS 2A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Cordasia Harris, Central-Hayneville, Sr., F, 6-0

Iemyiah Harris, Sacred Heart, Sr., G, 5-3

Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs, Sr., F, 5-11

Brittany Rivera, Collinsville, Sr., F, 5-9

Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co., Jr., C-F, 6-3

Second-team All-State

Feliah Greer, LaFayette, Jr., F, 5-7

Zakyria Johnson, Ariton, Sr., G-F, 5-11

Mary Beth Long, G.W. Long, Sr., C, 6-1

Derrica McCall, Central-Hayneville, Sr., G, 5-8

Alexis Smith, Cedar Bluff, Sr., G-F, 5-11

Third-team All-State

Madisen Grimsley, Abbeville, Sr., C, 6-0

Hadley Hamilton, Collinsville, Jr., G, 5-10

Makayla Langston, Reeltown, So., F, 5-11

Tori Vice, Ohatchee, Jr., G, 5-9

Toni West, Cold Springs, Jr., G, 5-7

Honorable mention

Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, Fr., F, 5-10

Serena Hardty, Sacred Heart, 8th, G, 5-2

Lanie Henderson, Sand Rock, So., G, 5-9

Coach of the Year

Jon Tidmore, Collinsville

CLASS 1A GIRLS

First-team All-State

India Brown, Coosa Christian, Sr., F, 6-2

Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage, Sr., G, 5-10

Ally McCollum, Phillips, Sr., F, 6-1

Bailee Usrey, Skyline, Sr., G-F, 5-7

Neely Welsh, Spring Garden, So., F, 5-11

Second-team All-State

Ace Austin, Spring Garden, 7th, G, 5-0

Neely Johns, Mars Hill, Sr., G, 5-8

Whitney Novak, St. Luke's, Jr., G-F, 5-11

Alexandria Orr, R.A. Hubbard, Sr., G, 5-6

Gabby Perkins, Brantley, Jr., F-C, 6-0

Third-team All-State

Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke's, So., G, 5-8

Breanna Glaze, Lanett, So., G, 6-2

Faith Johnson, Talladega Co. Central, So., G, 5-6

Ansley Tate, Belgreen, Sr., G, 5-8

Morgan White, Westminster-Oak Mountain, Sr., G, 5-8

Honorable mention

Tenasia Gordon, Georgiana, Jr., G, 5-9

Imani Thompson, Holy Spirit, Sr., G, 5-0

Timya Thurman, Linden, Fr., C, 6-3

Nina Williams, Elba, So., G, 5-6

Coach of the Year

Ricky Austin, Spring Garden

AISA GIRLS

First-team All-State

Augusta Arnold, Southern Academy, Jr., G, 5-4

Mya Brooks, Glenwood, Jr., F, 5-10

Grace Davis, Clarke Prep, Fr., F-G, 5-10

Mae Etheridge, Patrician, Sr., F, 5-8

Chloe Johnson, Lee-Scott, So., G, 5-8

Second-team All-State

Cahley Acreman, Fort Dale Academy, So., G, 5-5

Magan Chapman, Southern Academy, Jr., F, 5-9

Ruth Dees, Monroe Academy, Sr., G, 5-7

Shelby Renfroe, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr., F, 5-5

Mary Baxley Smith, Lee-Scott, Sr., F, 5-11

Third-team All-State

Zaria Johnson, Evangel Christian, So., C, 6-4

Caroline Lewis, Pickens Academy, Sr., G, 5-6

Anna Murph, Lakeside, Sr., F, 6-0

Ashlyn Simpson, Northside Methodist, Sr., G-F, 5-10

Britten Stephens, Chambers Academy, Jr., F, 6-0

Honorable mention

McKayla Barber, Springwood, Sr., G, 5-9

Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, 8th, G, 5-7

Grace Compton, Clarke Prep, Jr., F, 5-7

Analeigh Givens, Abbeville Christian, Sr., F, 5-7

Coach of the Year

Wade Goodman, Pickens Academy

