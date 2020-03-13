The Alabama Sports Writers Association has released its 2019-2020 All-State girls basketball teams for all classifications.
Among the 10 area schools that were represented, two area athletes – Lee-Scott Academy’s Chloe Johnson and Glenwood’s Mya Brooks – were named to the first team in their respective class. A total of 12 area players were named to the first team, second team or honorable mention squads.
One coach, Opelika’s Devin Booth, was named the Coach of the Year. Booth, who just finished her 11th season at Opelika, received the honor for Class 6A after leading the Lady Bulldogs to the state semifinals for the third straight year.
The full list of All-State selections is as follows:
CLASS 7A GIRLS
First-team All-State
Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park, Sr., G, 6-0
Aniya Hubbard, Hoover, So., G-F, 5-9
Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., G, 6-0
Kelsey Thompson, Davidson, So., G, 5-9
Nya Valentine, McGill-Toolen, Jr., G, 5-3
Second-team All-State
Emily Bowman, Huntsville, Sr., C, 6-6
Kennedi Hawkins, Florence, Sr., F, 5-10
MG Lymon, Foley, Jr., G, 5-6
Olivia Porter, Auburn, So., G, 5-8
Ariel Thompson, Theodore, Sr., F, 6-1
Third-team All-State
Bri Hodges, Austin, Sr., C, 5-11
Reniya Kelly, Hoover, Fr., G, 5-5
Kaitlyn Knight, Foley, Sr., G, 5-5
Elissa Murry, Theodore, Sr., G, 5-5
Sierra Roberts, Central-Phenix City, Sr., G, 5-6
Honorable mention
Jasmyn Burts, Central-Phenix City, So., G, 5-7
Camille Chase, Spain Park, So., G, 5-6
Alyah Postma, Lee-Montgomery, So., G, 5-3
Emma Smith, Vestavia Hills, So., G, 5-7
Coach of the Year
Will Copeland, Florence
CLASS 6A GIRLS
First-team All-State
Elsie Harris, B.C. Rain, Sr., G, 5-6
Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green, Sr., F, 5-10
Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula, Jr., G, 5-9
Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals, Jr., G-F, 6-1
Jamya Tyus, McAdory, Sr., G, 5-7
Second-team All-State
Alexis Andrews, Park Crossing, So., G, 5-8
Caroline Bachus, Athens, So., F, 6-3
Bre'Anna Rhodes, Carver-Montgomery, Jr., F, 6-0
Kassidy Schnoer, Homewood, Sr., C, 6-2
Randrea Wright, Carver-Birmingham, Jr., G, 5-8
Third-team All-State
Anna Katherine Eastman, Cullman, Sr., G, 5-4
Alexis Hudgens, Dothan, Jr., G, 5-8
Ananda Hughley, Opelika, Sr., G, 5-9
Kylie Neil, Fort Payne, Jr., F, 5-8
Fantaisa Wilson, Northridge, Fr., G, 5-6
Honorable mention
Kristin Brown, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., G, 5-7
Tatyanna Davis, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., F, 6-1
MaKenzie Hill, Hazel Green, Sr., G, 5-8
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle, So., G, 5-8
Coach of the Year
Devin Booth, Opelika
CLASS 5A GIRLS
First-team All-State
Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson, Sr., G, 5-7
Quintasia Leatherwood, Central-Tuscaloosa, Sr., G, 5-3
Destinee McGhee, Madison Academy, Sr., C, 6-2
Samira Moore, Charles Henderson, Sr., C, 6-3
Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield, So., F, 6-0
Second-team All-State
Aaliyah Austin, Faith Academy, Sr., F, 6-2
Keiara Griffin, Ramsay, Sr., F, 6-0
Jaden Langford, Madison Academy, Sr., G, 5-8
Jirah Rogers, East Limestone, Jr., F, 6-1
Sakyia White, Central-Tuscaloosa, Sr., F, 6-2
Third-team All-State
Destiny Garrett, Pleasant Grove, Sr., G, 5-4
Mia Hollingsworth, Hamilton, 8th, G, 5-8
Naomi Jones, Jackson, Fr., C, 6-3
Sidney Stephen, LeFlore, Sr., G, 5-7
Maggie West, Shelby Co., Sr., F, 5-9
Honorable mention
Renijah Brown, Marbury, Jr., G, 5-7
Miriam Oldacre, West Point, Sr., G, 5-7
Coach of the Year
John Welborn, West Point
CLASS 4A GIRLS
First-team All-State
Allasha Dudley, Anniston, Jr., G, 5-6
Madie Krieger, Rogers, So., G, 5-6
Shamari Thirlkill, Deshler, Sr., G, 5-4
Jenna Walker, Priceville, Jr., G, 5-8
Jada Watkins, Sumter Central, Jr., G, 5-9
Second-team All-State
Adrianna Galloway, Headland, Sr., G, 5-6
Asia Barclay, Anniston, Jr., F, 6-1
Ke'Asia McKinney, Childersburg, Sr., F, 5-10
Taylor Smith, Sipsey Valley, Sr., G, 5-6
Jordyn Starr, Cherokee Co., Sr., G, 5-5
Third-team All-State
Kayla Broom, Jacksonville, Jr., G, 6-0
Laura Lee Keener, Central-Florence, Sr., G, 5-4
Kiana Montgomery, Anniston, Sr., F, 6-2
Chloe Siegel, Deshler, Fr., G, 5-6
Chardai Watkins, Sumter Central, So., G, 5-9
Honorable mention
Darian Bell, Ashford, Sr., G, 5-10
Kristen Shields, Hokes Bluff, Sr., F, 5-5
Emma Kate Smith, Trinity, Fr., G, 5-7
Coach of the Year
Jana Killen, Deshler
CLASS 3A GIRLS
First-team All-State
Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian, So., G, 5-8
Molly Heard, Pisgah, So., F-G, 5-11
Jemeriah Moore, Midfield, Sr., G, 5-10
Ruthie Smith, Lauderdale Co., Fr., C, 6-1
Emma Kate Tittle, Winfield, So., G, 5-6
Second-team All-State
Morgan Holland, Susan Moore, Sr., G-F, 5-8
Emma Hood, Pleasant Valley, Sr., F, 5-8
Allie Kelley, Straughn, Jr., F, 5-9
Kelly Pickett, Hanceville, Sr., G, 5-6
Aleria Smith, T.R. Miller, Sr., C, 5-10
Third-team All-State
Kallie Allen, Phil Campbell, Sr., G, 5-9
Skye Harris, Pike Road, Jr., G, 5-7
Hallie Holmes, Susan Moore, Jr., G, 5-7
Shekinah McDaniel, Providence Christian, Sr., G, 5-5
Chloe Womack, Pisgah, Sr., F-G, 5-9
Honorable mention
Madi Caddell, Montgomery Academy, Jr., G, 5-7
Ja'Nazsia Nettles, T.R. Miller, Sr., G, 5-4
Coach of the Year
Carey Ellison, Pisgah
CLASS 2A GIRLS
First-team All-State
Cordasia Harris, Central-Hayneville, Sr., F, 6-0
Iemyiah Harris, Sacred Heart, Sr., G, 5-3
Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs, Sr., F, 5-11
Brittany Rivera, Collinsville, Sr., F, 5-9
Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co., Jr., C-F, 6-3
Second-team All-State
Feliah Greer, LaFayette, Jr., F, 5-7
Zakyria Johnson, Ariton, Sr., G-F, 5-11
Mary Beth Long, G.W. Long, Sr., C, 6-1
Derrica McCall, Central-Hayneville, Sr., G, 5-8
Alexis Smith, Cedar Bluff, Sr., G-F, 5-11
Third-team All-State
Madisen Grimsley, Abbeville, Sr., C, 6-0
Hadley Hamilton, Collinsville, Jr., G, 5-10
Makayla Langston, Reeltown, So., F, 5-11
Tori Vice, Ohatchee, Jr., G, 5-9
Toni West, Cold Springs, Jr., G, 5-7
Honorable mention
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, Fr., F, 5-10
Serena Hardty, Sacred Heart, 8th, G, 5-2
Lanie Henderson, Sand Rock, So., G, 5-9
Coach of the Year
Jon Tidmore, Collinsville
CLASS 1A GIRLS
First-team All-State
India Brown, Coosa Christian, Sr., F, 6-2
Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage, Sr., G, 5-10
Ally McCollum, Phillips, Sr., F, 6-1
Bailee Usrey, Skyline, Sr., G-F, 5-7
Neely Welsh, Spring Garden, So., F, 5-11
Second-team All-State
Ace Austin, Spring Garden, 7th, G, 5-0
Neely Johns, Mars Hill, Sr., G, 5-8
Whitney Novak, St. Luke's, Jr., G-F, 5-11
Alexandria Orr, R.A. Hubbard, Sr., G, 5-6
Gabby Perkins, Brantley, Jr., F-C, 6-0
Third-team All-State
Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke's, So., G, 5-8
Breanna Glaze, Lanett, So., G, 6-2
Faith Johnson, Talladega Co. Central, So., G, 5-6
Ansley Tate, Belgreen, Sr., G, 5-8
Morgan White, Westminster-Oak Mountain, Sr., G, 5-8
Honorable mention
Tenasia Gordon, Georgiana, Jr., G, 5-9
Imani Thompson, Holy Spirit, Sr., G, 5-0
Timya Thurman, Linden, Fr., C, 6-3
Nina Williams, Elba, So., G, 5-6
Coach of the Year
Ricky Austin, Spring Garden
AISA GIRLS
First-team All-State
Augusta Arnold, Southern Academy, Jr., G, 5-4
Mya Brooks, Glenwood, Jr., F, 5-10
Grace Davis, Clarke Prep, Fr., F-G, 5-10
Mae Etheridge, Patrician, Sr., F, 5-8
Chloe Johnson, Lee-Scott, So., G, 5-8
Second-team All-State
Cahley Acreman, Fort Dale Academy, So., G, 5-5
Magan Chapman, Southern Academy, Jr., F, 5-9
Ruth Dees, Monroe Academy, Sr., G, 5-7
Shelby Renfroe, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr., F, 5-5
Mary Baxley Smith, Lee-Scott, Sr., F, 5-11
Third-team All-State
Zaria Johnson, Evangel Christian, So., C, 6-4
Caroline Lewis, Pickens Academy, Sr., G, 5-6
Anna Murph, Lakeside, Sr., F, 6-0
Ashlyn Simpson, Northside Methodist, Sr., G-F, 5-10
Britten Stephens, Chambers Academy, Jr., F, 6-0
Honorable mention
McKayla Barber, Springwood, Sr., G, 5-9
Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, 8th, G, 5-7
Grace Compton, Clarke Prep, Jr., F, 5-7
Analeigh Givens, Abbeville Christian, Sr., F, 5-7
Coach of the Year
Wade Goodman, Pickens Academy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.