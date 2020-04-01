The Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its 2019-2020 Super All-State boys squad on Wednesday.
Calhoun’s J.D. Davison, Mountain Brook’s Colby Jones, Lee-Montgomery’s Duke Miles, Fairfield’s Reginald Perry and Pinson Valley’s Kam Woods were selected to this year’s team. Three of the players (Davison, Miles and Perry) won state championships this season, and two (Miles and Perry) are the first Super All-State players from their school.
Davison, who is the first Super All-State player from Calhoun since 1986, was lights out throughout the Tigers’ season. The five-star recruit in the Class of 2021 scored 1,003 points during a season in which he averaged 30.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game and also recorded 132 blocks and 198 steals. He and the Tigers ended the year in style by defeating Barbour County 64-61 in the Class 2A state title game.
Jones put together an incredible senior season at Mountain Brook. He averaged 25.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game and recorded 87 steals for a 32-win team. His strong final year with the Spartans helped him end his high school career with over 2,500 points scored.
Jones’ selection means Mountain Brook has had a Super All-State player in three straight seasons.
Miles was outstanding for Lee-Montgomery and did his part to lead the Generals to a Class 7A state championship. The North Alabama commit averaged 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, notched 105 steals and recorded 15 20-point games along the way.
Perry did his part for Fairfield and came through to help the Tigers win the first state title in program history. The 6-foot-7 senior center averaged 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game and went out a champion when Fairfield topped Center Point 50-42 for the Class 5A title.
Woods is the only player selected to this year’s team who was also chosen last year and with good cause. He scored 1,180 points in his senior year and averaged 37 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game and recorded 96 steals for a 28-win team.
When it was all said and done, Woods surpassed 40 points in a game 10 times and 50 points three times and ended his career with 3,711 points.
The ASWA started the Super All-State team in 1985, and in that time Butler and LeFlore have had the most players selected with seven each. Mountain Brook is tied with Lee-Huntsville for third-most with five.
One of these five players will be announced as Alabama’s Mr. Basketball on April 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.