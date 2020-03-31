The 2019-2020 high school girls basketball season included another winter full of exciting basketball from the best of the best in the state. While countless players did their part throughout the year to keep their teams in contention, five ultimately stood out among the rest.
Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker, Hoover’s Aniya Hubbard, Charles Henderson’s Niaira Jones, Hewitt-Trussville’s Amiya Payne and Hazel Green’s Farrah Pearson have been selected to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Super All-State team. Barker is the only player of the five who was selected to the team during the previous season.
Barker followed up a strong junior season with an outstanding senior year. The Georgia signee averaged 23.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to help Spain Park win 32 games and beat Hoover in the state title game for the program’s second championship in the past three seasons.
Hubbard had Hoover fighting to the very end this season, as was evident by her final stat line. The 5-foot-9 sophomore played well beyond her years, averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the 31-win Lady Buccaneers.
Hubbard’s selection made it two straight seasons in which a Hoover player was chosen for Super All-State. She stands as the Lady Buccaneers’ ninth player selected to the team, an ASWA record.
Jones’ inclusion on this year’s Super All-State squad marked the third time in the past four seasons that a Charles Henderson player has been selected. Jones made picking her for the team a no-brainer thanks to her 19.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.
Jones’ play helped Charles Henderson run the table in Class 5A en route to an undefeated season and the second state championship in the past three years.
Payne’s selection was history for Hewitt-Trussville, as she became the first player in program history to receive the honor. Payne surpassed 1,400 career points during her junior season and ended the year averaging 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as part of a 19-win squad.
Pearson helped Hazel Green continue its winning tradition this winter and was rewarded greatly for her work. The senior forward averaged 16.8 points, 14.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to help Hazel Green win 35 games and ultimately capture its third consecutive state championship and the fourth in program history.
Thanks to Pearson and Barker, Hazel Green and Spain Park have each had a Super All-State player for three straight seasons.
One of these five players will be announced as Alabama’s Miss Basketball on April 3.
