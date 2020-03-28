The Alabama Sports Writers Association has named its boys basketball players of the year in each class with eight players being honored.
The list includes Mountain Brook’s Colby Jones in 7A, Pinson Valley’s Kam Woods in 6A, Fairfield’s Reginald Perry in 5A, Talladega’s Kobe Simmons in 4A, Pike County’s Andres Burney in 3A, Calhoun’s J.D. Davison in 2A, Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr in 1A and Evangel Christian’s Tyree Curry in AISA.
Jones, a senior at Mountain Brook, averaged 25.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and the team finished with a 32-2 record and as state runners-up.
Woods, a 6-foot-1 senior at Pinson Valley, is one of the prolific scorers in state history. He averaged 38.1 points a game this season and finished with a 28-4 record.
Perry represents post players on the list as a 6-foot-7 center and averaged 8.1 points and 8.2 rebounds each game. Fairfield was the Class 5A champions.
Simmons, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, led Talladega to the 4A title game and averaged 19.2 points and 9.6 rebounds each game.
Burney, a 6-foot-8 center, was the driving force for Pike County on the way to the state championship. Burney averaged 26.6 points, 16.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
Davison led Calhoun to the 2A state championship by averaging 30.4 points, 12 rebounds and five assists per game.
Murr, a 6-foot-1 guard heading to Lipscomb, averaged 44.3 points a game. He is AHSAA’s all-time leading scorer and owns the single-season scoring record.
Curry averaged 15 points a game while leading Evangel Christian to the Class A AISA championship.
This year’s Mr. Basketball will be announced next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.